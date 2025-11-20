De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com had a strong debut of Rs 8.75 crore and an impressive first weekend. But it saw a noticeable dip in its box office performance on Day 4, its first Monday. Though it saw a slight growth in its collections on Day 5, on Day 6, the earnings dropped further. However, it has crossed the Rs 47 crore mark, and is slowly inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.