De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed further dip in its earnings on Day 6.
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com is inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark.
The film hit the theatres on November 14.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com had a strong debut of Rs 8.75 crore and an impressive first weekend. But it saw a noticeable dip in its box office performance on Day 4, its first Monday. Though it saw a slight growth in its collections on Day 5, on Day 6, the earnings dropped further. However, it has crossed the Rs 47 crore mark, and is slowly inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 6
On Day 6, the film saw its earnings dip to an estimated Rs 3.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. This marks the film’s lowest single-day collection so far, bringing its total earnings to approximately Rs 47.75 crore.
Check day-wise box office breakup of De De Pyaar De 2 after six days - (Source: Sacnilk)
Friday: Rs 8.75 crore
Saturday: Rs 12.25 crore
Sunday: Rs 13.75 crore
Monday: Rs 4.25 crore
Tuesday: Rs 5 crore
Wednesday: Rs 3.50 crore
Total: 47.75 crore
Occupancy across theatres was 8.84% on Wednesday. Morning shows saw just 6.19% occupancy, while the afternoon and evening shows fared slightly better at 8.05% and 8.76% respectively. Night shows had an occupancy of 12.37%.
Region-wise, Chennai topped the chart with an overall occupancy of 15.25%. Mumbai followed with 11.50% occupancy, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad also showed decent numbers with 10.75% and 10.00% occupancy.
Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also starred R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.