De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: De De Pyaar De's (2019) sequel hit the theatres on November 14. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have reprised their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, and this time their love story has a new obstacle—Ayesha's parents (R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor), especially her father. The age-gap comedy opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It also had a strong opening and has performed better during the weekend.