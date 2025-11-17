De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer has witnessed an upward trend during the weekend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 3
De De Pyaar De 2 crosses Rs 30 crore mark in three days Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • De De Pyaar De 2 had a strong start at the box office and performed well during the first weekend.

  • Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh released on November 14.

  • The film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark this week.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: De De Pyaar De's (2019) sequel hit the theatres on November 14. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have reprised their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, and this time their love story has a new obstacle—Ayesha's parents (R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor), especially her father. The age-gap comedy opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It also had a strong opening and has performed better during the weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1 and grew 40% on Day 2, earning Rs 12.25 crore, followed by an estimated Rs 13.75 crore on Day 3. The total collection of De De Pyaar De 2 stands at Rs 34.75 crore in three days.

The film recorded an overall Day 3 occupancy of 24.94%, starting with just 9.59% during morning shows, improving to 25.64% in the afternoon, further improving to 38.57% in the evening, and slowing down during the night shows with a footfall of 25.94%.

De De Pyaar De 2 is ahead of Ajay's previous release, Son of Sardaar 2, which collected Rs 24.75 crore in three days.

De De Pyaar De 2 beats Son of Sardaar 2 opening day collection - X
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outperforms Son Of Sardaar 2

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also stars Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ishita Dutta in significant roles. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films.

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on De De Pyaar De 2 reads: "The film strikes a lovely balance between clap-and-whistle comedy and genuine, lump-in-the-throat emotion, offering a subtle but firm commentary on love, relationships, and what truly makes a man “worthy” of being a father, husband or even a brother in today’s day and age."

