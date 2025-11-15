De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outperforms Son Of Sardaar 2

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the romantic family comedy earned an estimated Rs 8.50 crore (India net) on its first day. The film recorded an overall Day 1 occupancy of 14.05%, starting with just 7.46% during morning shows, improving to 10.66% in the afternoon, further improving to 12.80% in the evening, and witnessed a rise of 25.26% during night shows.