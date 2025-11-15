De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outperforms Son Of Sardaar 2

De De Pyaar De 2 had a strong start at the box office.
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer surpassed the opening day collection of Son of Sardaar 2.
The film is expected to perform better over the weekend.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s latest comedy outing, De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri, finally hit theatres on Friday (November 14). The film opened to a positive response at the box office, managing to outperform Ajay's previous release, Son of Sardaar 2. The film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Here's the box office collection of De De Pyaar De 2.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, the romantic family comedy earned an estimated Rs 8.50 crore (India net) on its first day. The film recorded an overall Day 1 occupancy of 14.05%, starting with just 7.46% during morning shows, improving to 10.66% in the afternoon, further improving to 12.80% in the evening, and witnessed a rise of 25.26% during night shows.
In terms of city-wise performance, Chennai led the occupancy chart with 36.50%. Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai which are the strongholds for Hindi films lagged behind with huge margins, recording 14.50% and 16% occupancy respectively.
De De Pyaar De 2 has surpassed the opening day collection of Ajay Devgn's previous release Son of Sardaar 2, which opened at Rs 6.75 crore. However, it failed to beat the Day 1 collection of Ajay's another release Raid 2 (2025), which opened at Rs 19.25 crore. Also, the actor's horror flick Shaitaan (2024) had a solid opening of Rs 14.75 crore.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on De De Pyaar De 2 reads: "The film strikes a lovely balance between clap-and-whistle comedy and genuine, lump-in-the-throat emotion, offering a subtle but firm commentary on love, relationships, and what truly makes a man “worthy” of being a father, husband or even a brother in today’s day and age."