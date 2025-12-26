Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Early Trouble With Four Batters Dismissed

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Trouble Again
Baroda's starboy and skipper Krunal Pandya does the miracle for the team, gets two much-needed breakthrouh, dismisses Easwaran and Aamir.
Bengal 93/4 (16)
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN Rebuild
Abhishek Porel and Anustup Majumdar steadied the ship with a 50+ patnership for the third wicket after a shaky start.
Bengal 62/2 (11)
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Huge Trouble
Bengal have lost their two wickets early in the innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran departed after scoring just 5 while Sudip Kumar Gharami registered a duck.
Bengal 30/1 (6)
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Bengal (Playing XI): Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar
Baroda (Playing XI): Shashwat Rawat, Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Baroda have won the toss and opted to field first.
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Both Teams Eye Another Win
After winning their first two matches, both Baroda and Bengal are hungry to keep the momentum rolling. With the stakes rising, all eyes will once again be on Mohammed Shami, whose presence alone is enough to tilt the spotlight and set the tone for a cracking contest.
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hi There!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Baroda and Bengal. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.