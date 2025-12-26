Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Early Trouble With Four Batters Dismissed

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check the live score and play-by-play updates of the Group B match between Baroda and Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot on Friday, December 26

Baroda will lock horns with Bengal in the Group B match of round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 26. X/Mohammed Shami
Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Baroda and Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. BEN started their campaign with a historic chase against Vidarbha, gunning down the 2nd highest chase of List-A history in India. They went on to chase 384 runs against Vidarbha with 3 left in their first match thus etching them names in the record books. Baroda, on the other hand, also started their tournament on a winning note by defeating Assam by 5 wickets on the back of a scintillating batting effort by Vishnu Solanki (88*). Both the team will be entering with the motive to keep their winning momentum going. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Trouble Again

Baroda's starboy and skipper Krunal Pandya does the miracle for the team, gets two much-needed breakthrouh, dismisses Easwaran and Aamir.

Bengal 93/4 (16)

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN Rebuild

Abhishek Porel and Anustup Majumdar steadied the ship with a 50+ patnership for the third wicket after a shaky start.

Bengal 62/2 (11)

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Huge Trouble

Bengal have lost their two wickets early in the innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran departed after scoring just 5 while Sudip Kumar Gharami registered a duck.

Bengal 30/1 (6)

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Bengal (Playing XI): Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar

Baroda (Playing XI): Shashwat Rawat, Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Baroda have won the toss and opted to field first.

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Both Teams Eye Another Win

After winning their first two matches, both Baroda and Bengal are hungry to keep the momentum rolling. With the stakes rising, all eyes will once again be on Mohammed Shami, whose presence alone is enough to tilt the spotlight and set the tone for a cracking contest.

Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Baroda and Bengal. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

