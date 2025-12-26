Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Baba Aparajith Scores Fifty | KER 83/3 (17.3)

Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: KER 83/3 (17.3)
Kerala’s innings get a strong lift as Baba Aparajith reaches 55 off 49 balls with eight crisp boundaries, holding one end firmly. Akhil Scaria supports patiently at the other end, unbeaten on 7 off 28, as Kerala look to push their total steadily.
Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: KER 49/2 (7.5)
Kerala’s innings have had an early shake-up. Rohan S Kunnummal is holding one end with 12 off 20 and two crisp boundaries, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Abhishek J Nair couldn’t last long, caught by K L Shrijith off Abhilash Shetty for 7, and Ahammed Imran falls first ball, trapped lbw by Shetty.
B Aparajith is leading the rebuild brilliantly, unbeaten on 30 off 18 with six boundaries, giving Kerala a solid platform to push from here.
Karnataka have won the toss and have opted to field first against Kerala.
Karnataka (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa
Kerala (Playing XI): Rohan Kunnummal(c), Abhishek P Nair, Ahammed Imran, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Ankit Sharma, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Akhil Scaria, MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Vignesh Puthur
Expect a run-fest, with Karnataka having chased down a 400-plus target against Jharkhand in their opening fixture. Kerala, meanwhile, piled up 348 against Tripura and cruised to a dominant 145-run victory.
Ready for the South Indian derby between two in-form sides Karnataka and Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season? The competition is expected to be spicy and high scoring, so don't miss a moment and stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates.