Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Baba Aparajith Scores Fifty | KER 83/3 (17.3)

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season. It's time for some South Indian derby in India's premier domestic ODI competition as Karnataka lock horns with Kerala in match number 26 at the Sardar Patel Stadium B in Gujarat. Both the teams are coming on the backs of dominating victories in their opening fixtures. While Karnataka ruthlessly dismantled Jharkhand in a competitive game, chasing down a mammoth total of 413, Kerala blew Tripura away with a 145-run victory. Expect this game to be a high-scoring one as both teams have got some power hitters in their ranks and it is not expected to be a good day for the bowlers. Follow and stay tuned to our live blog as we will bring you the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Dec 2025, 10:30:41 am IST Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: KER 83/3 (17.3) Kerala’s innings get a strong lift as Baba Aparajith reaches 55 off 49 balls with eight crisp boundaries, holding one end firmly. Akhil Scaria supports patiently at the other end, unbeaten on 7 off 28, as Kerala look to push their total steadily.

26 Dec 2025, 09:44:32 am IST Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: KER 49/2 (7.5) Kerala’s innings have had an early shake-up. Rohan S Kunnummal is holding one end with 12 off 20 and two crisp boundaries, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Abhishek J Nair couldn’t last long, caught by K L Shrijith off Abhilash Shetty for 7, and Ahammed Imran falls first ball, trapped lbw by Shetty. B Aparajith is leading the rebuild brilliantly, unbeaten on 30 off 18 with six boundaries, giving Kerala a solid platform to push from here.

26 Dec 2025, 09:23:21 am IST Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Karnataka have won the toss and have opted to field first against Kerala. Karnataka (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa Kerala (Playing XI): Rohan Kunnummal(c), Abhishek P Nair, Ahammed Imran, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Ankit Sharma, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Akhil Scaria, MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Vignesh Puthur

26 Dec 2025, 08:28:56 am IST Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome Expect a run-fest, with Karnataka having chased down a 400-plus target against Jharkhand in their opening fixture. Kerala, meanwhile, piled up 348 against Tripura and cruised to a dominant 145-run victory.