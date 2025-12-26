The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

How faith, power, and spectacle converged as Ayodhya transformed into a symbol of cultural assertion and political ambition.

Outlook Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlook Issue 01 October 2007
Arrow Head: Ram is back in action. In this issue, we discussed the ups and downs of dragging the icon for political gain
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The magazine has explored the psychology of the villain, Ravana, in depth, and how he has always been demonised in black and white while there were many shades to him.

  • With the rise of Hindutva and Right-wing politics, other aspects came to the fore too, like the increase in religious tourism, a trend the magazine caught in its cover story.

  • Outlook covered The new Ayodhya, remodelled as a glitzy temple town, exudes celebratory spirit and promises limitless development.

In a deeply religious country like India, the lines between mythology and history often blur. Many devout firmly believe Lord Ram and Sita to have lived long ago in Ayodhya and no amount of reasoning can shake their faith. Politicians know this well and have used it to gain electoral success and remain in power. Outlook has always tried to separate facts from fiction and draw the hard line between mythology and history. We have traced how an epic hero Ram, always righteous and benign in his decisions in the Ramayana, has transformed into a muscular and aggressive character in the last few decades.

On the counter side, the magazine has explored the psychology of the villain, Ravana, in depth, and how he has always been demonised in black and white while there were many shades to him. With the rise of Hindutva and Right-wing politics, other aspects came to the fore too, like the increase in religious tourism, a trend the magazine caught in its cover story. We have always raised the flag whenever mythology has been tried to pass on as history in school and college syllabuses.

Good or Evil? The Politics of Ravana
info_icon

Different Take: Diwali, dedicated to the return of Ram from Lanka after defeating Ravana, is celebrated for a different reason in Tamil Nadu—it was the day Krishna killed the rakshas Narkasura

Outlook Cover 17 August 2020
info_icon

Saga Season: God Ram is headlining the current national discourse—from prime time to WhatsApp. He and the pantheon from Indian mythology have also been the source of bestselling pulp fiction lately

Outlook Cover 10 October 2022
info_icon

Defining the Enigma: Millions, who may not agree with Ram’s ideals, engage with his story, which calls upon them to confront their own behaviour

Outlook Cover 21 March 2025
info_icon

Status Change: Religious tourism has moved from the spiritual to the transactional

Outlook Cover 01 February 2024
info_icon

Temple town, Tinseltown: The new Ayodhya, remodelled as a glitzy temple town, exudes celebratory spirit and promises limitless development. But a closer look reveals its contradictions and discontent

info_icon

Angels & Demons: Characters from India’s mythological cosmos are the new inspiration for writers in different languages

The Bovine Riddle
info_icon

Holy Cow: Caught between competitive sentiments, the cow has become a victim of the politics around it

File photo : Each time they tore me apart, my friends and family would stitch me back into one piece. They would do this many times over. They never let me crack. It shouldn’t be this way. But we, the women, are battle-hardened.
To Men Who Write Women Off
Artwork by Govit Morajkar
Fully-Loaded Magazine: 30 years of Irreverence
Past, Future: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) family tree grew, Outlook traced all the Sangh’s spheres of activities—armed forces, intelligence, education and science. The issue also looked at the history of the organisation, the Nathuram Godse problem and the Congress’ links to the organisation
The Binary Vision: 30 Years of Religion and Politics in India
Tense Times: Mobs went on the rampage in Gujarat after 59 people, most of whom were Hindu kar sevaks, were burnt alive on board the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station on February 27, 2002
The ‘Othering’: How Majoritarian Politics Redefined Belonging in India
Outlook’s First: In the first-ever opinion poll conducted in the Kashmir Valley, pro-azadi feelings emerged strong. The issue also explored the new phenomenon of militant vs militant
Zone Of Interest: Outlook’s Relentless Reporting Conflict and Change
Outlook Issue 21 October 2024
info_icon

Ravana Redux: This anti-hero’s many dimensions have resisted the imposition of a singular narrative of him

