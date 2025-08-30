Bridging The Chasms Between Past And Future

The novel opens in the cosmic dawn of Menka’s delicate seduction of sage Vishwakarma, goes on to describe the story of Urvasi and Pururavas (although the text takes words from D.D. Kosambi’s ‘Myth and Reality’ (1983 reprint, Popular Prakashan), they are seamlessly woven into Chabria’s own narrative. The story moves to Ravana’s abduction of Sita (The Ramayana), sliding deftly to the brave and brilliant consciousness of Hanuman, zipping over to the next ‘Yuga’and the unforgettable adventures of Abhimanyu to land in contemporary times titled ‘Now’ viewed through the lens of ‘Capitalocene’. While the imagery in the chapters of the Past is mesmerising and vivid, the standout chapters are those that spiral into billion of years in the future where matter and consciousness emerge entangled, clubbed under the title ‘In The Far Future.’