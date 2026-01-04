Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Space Odyssey

The survivors on Space Station 21B had witnessed the ultimate annihilation of everything on Earth—its cities and forests, life and water, everything. Nothing was going to spring back again. Only two dozen men and women survived on a space station encircling Earth in a distant orbit. But for how long, they didn’t know: their life-support system would not last unless they found a way to make more food and oxygen. They could not land back on Earth, now burnt and contaminated. They often sat at the ship’s thick windows and watched a once-familiar world that had turned dark red and yellow as fires raged across continents.