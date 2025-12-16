Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces New Film Mera Layari Against Dhurandhar's Negative Propaganda

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has faced criticism for showing Lyari in a negative light.
Inspired by real-life events, Lyari is shown as the hub of gang wars, terrorism, drug trade, and other crimes.
To counter the narrative, Pakistan’s Sindh government announced a new film titled Mera Layari, which aims to focus on the area’s culture, peace and resilience.
Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar, set in Pakistan's Lyari of the 2000s, shows the hostilities between India and Pakistan. The film has garnered praise for the patriotic fervour and power-packed performances, but has also sparked debate for its political undertone and the portrayal of the historical events. Many have criticised the hyper-nationalist tone and the extreme gore and violence.
Also known as the Mother of Karachi, Lyari is shown as the hub of gang wars, terrorism, drug trade, and other crimes. In response to showing the place in a bad light, Pakistan’s Sindh Information Department announced a film on Lyari, titled Mera Layari.
Pakistan’s Sindh government announces new film titled Mera Layari after Dhurandhar
The department, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), said that the upcoming film will present the "authentic story" of Lyari, which aims to focus on the area’s "culture, peace and resilience."
"Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace, and resilience—not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will soon tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity," the department wrote in its post, adding, "Indian propaganda against Lyari will never be successful."
The film will hit the theatres in January 2026.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, sharing the posters of Mera Layari on X, wrote, "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience," he wrote, adding that the film will show "the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride."
About Mera Layari
Directed by Aby Aleeha, the film stars Dananeer Mobeen, Ayesha Omar and Samiya Mumtaz in key roles. It has been produced by Hawksbay Productions.
Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is headlined by Ranveer Singh. Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon and Gaurav Gera, among others, round out the cast.
Despite controversies, the spy actioner is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It is inching closer to enter the Rs 400 crore club in India and has reportedly crossed the Rs 600 crore mark globally.