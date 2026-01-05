Filmmaker Bharathiraja Hospitalised After Breathing Issues, Condition Stable

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja was admitted after breathlessness and is currently stable under close medical supervision in Chennai.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bharathiraja hospitalised
Filmmaker Bharathiraja hospitalised Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was hospitalised in Chennai after experiencing breathlessness.

  • The hospital dismissed false death rumours.

  • Doctors confirmed vital signs are normal and he is in a stable condition.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja has been hospitalised in Chennai after experiencing breathing discomfort. The director is currently under close medical observation, and doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Bharathiraja was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on December 27 following complaints of breathlessness. The hospital later issued a medical update stating that he is responding well to treatment and that his vital signs are within normal limits. He has been kept in the intensive care unit as a precaution, with specialists monitoring his recovery.

Filmmaker Bharathiraja hospitalised

Soon after news of his admission broke, rumours about Bharathiraja's death began circulating online, causing panic among fans. These claims were quickly dismissed by the hospital, which clarified that the filmmaker is safe and receiving appropriate care. Further updates, doctors said, will be shared only if required.

According to reports, Bharathiraja had recently returned to Chennai after spending several months in Malaysia with his daughter, where he was undergoing medical treatment. His health has been a subject of concern over the past year, especially after the loss of his son, actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away in March 2025 due to cardiac arrest. Family members have previously spoken about the emotional impact of this tragedy on the filmmaker.

A towering figure in South Indian cinema, Bharathiraja is credited with transforming rural storytelling on screen and introducing several new talents to the industry. His body of work includes landmark films such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, and Mudhal Mariyathai.

As fans and colleagues await further updates, the focus remains on the filmmaker’s recovery, with many across the film fraternity expressing hope for his steady return to health.

Published At:
