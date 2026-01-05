Jana Nayagan: Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2000 For Vijay's Film

Jana Nayagan is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026, for Pongal.
Jana Nayagan, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer, which was released recently, gave us a glimpse of the massive scale and had references to Vijay's entry into politics, as he bids adieu to his acting journey. Jana Nayagan is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9 for Pongal and advance bookings for the film have opened in Karnataka, Kerala and the overseas market. Tickets prices in Bengaluru have soared to Rs 2000 for the film's morning shows. Pre-ticket sales are yet to be opened in other major cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Jana Nayagan tickets price
According to BookMyShow, tickets for most of the morning shows are already sold out, despite the whopping price between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000. Mukunda Theatre in Bengaluru has tickets priced at Rs 1800 and Rs 2000 for a 6:30 AM show and they are shown "sold out".
Tickets for the morning shows at theatres like Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav, Prasanna, and others are also sold out.
The lowest ticket price for morning shows, beginning at 9:30 AM and 10 AM, have a price range of Rs 300 to Rs 800.
Why tickets for Jana Nayagan haven't gone for sale in Tamil Nadu yet?
According to Sacnilk, the makers are still waiting for a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board has suggested a few modifications to the Vijay starrer.
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, in pivotal roles.