Jana Nayagan: Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2000 For Vijay's Film

Tickets prices in Bengaluru have soared to Rs 2000 for the film's morning shows.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan ticket price Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026, for Pongal.

  • Advance bookings for the film have opened in Karnataka, Kerala and the overseas market.

  • Tickets prices in Bengaluru have soared to Rs 2000 for the film's morning shows.

Jana Nayagan, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer, which was released recently, gave us a glimpse of the massive scale and had references to Vijay's entry into politics, as he bids adieu to his acting journey. Jana Nayagan is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9 for Pongal and advance bookings for the film have opened in Karnataka, Kerala and the overseas market. Tickets prices in Bengaluru have soared to Rs 2000 for the film's morning shows. Pre-ticket sales are yet to be opened in other major cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Vijay Jana Nayagan audio launch event details - X
Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Venue Details: When And Where To Watch Vijay’s Event Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan tickets price

According to BookMyShow, tickets for most of the morning shows are already sold out, despite the whopping price between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000. Mukunda Theatre in Bengaluru has tickets priced at Rs 1800 and Rs 2000 for a 6:30 AM show and they are shown "sold out".

Tickets for the morning shows at theatres like Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav, Prasanna, and others are also sold out.

The lowest ticket price for morning shows, beginning at 9:30 AM and 10 AM, have a price range of Rs 300 to Rs 800.

Related Content
Related Content

Why tickets for Jana Nayagan haven't gone for sale in Tamil Nadu yet?

According to Sacnilk, the makers are still waiting for a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board has suggested a few modifications to the Vijay starrer.

OTT and theatrical releases in January 2026 - TMDB
OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, in pivotal roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: SA Bowled Out For 233; Kishan Kumar Singh Takes Four Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  5. Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio