Jana Nayagan: Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2000 For Vijay's Film

Jana Nayagan, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer, which was released recently, gave us a glimpse of the massive scale and had references to Vijay's entry into politics, as he bids adieu to his acting journey. Jana Nayagan is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9 for Pongal and advance bookings for the film have opened in Karnataka, Kerala and the overseas market. Tickets prices in Bengaluru have soared to Rs 2000 for the film's morning shows. Pre-ticket sales are yet to be opened in other major cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.