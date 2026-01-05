On 40th Birthday, Deepika Padukone Announces New Initiative To Support Creative Talent

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone introduces The OnSet Program, a platform designed to nurture aspiring talent across film, television, and advertising.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone launches new initiative to encourage new talent Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepika Padukone launched The OnSet Program on her 40th birthday to empower emerging creative talent across film, television, and advertising.

  • The initiative offers hands-on training and industry exposure across multiple technical and creative departments.

  • The programme also acts as a launch platform for experienced aspirants ready to lead their own creative projects.

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026, by launching a new initiative aimed at empowering emerging creative voices. Titled The OnSet Program, the platform focuses on identifying and supporting aspiring professionals across the film, television, and advertising industries.

Deepika Padukone enjoys Backstreet Boys concert with her friend - Instagram/Sneha Ramachander
Deepika Padukone Checks Backstreet Boys Concert Off Bucket List With Friend In Las Vegas; Pic Goes Viral

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone launches OnSet programme

Announcing the initiative on social media, Deepika Padukone shared her long-standing desire to create meaningful opportunities for creative talent that often remains unseen. She described the programme as a space where aspiring technicians and artists can be discovered, mentored, and given real industry exposure.

The OnSet Program functions as an experiential learning platform. It offers hands-on training for individuals looking to build careers in departments such as writing, directing, cinematography, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume design, hair and makeup, and production. At the same time, it also serves as a launchpad for those with experience and vision to lead their own projects.

Related Content
Related Content

Through her Instagram announcement, the Pathaan actress invited aspirants to submit their work and share their stories, emphasising that the initiative is rooted in access, learning, and collaboration. The programme is part of her broader creative vision to encourage honest storytelling and nurture fresh perspectives within Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone - deepikapadukone.com
Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Deepika Padukone's work front

Beyond her birthday initiative, Deepika continues to remain busy on the work front. She will next be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. The actor is also set to appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone’s latest news reflects a milestone year that blends personal celebration with a clear commitment to shaping the future of Indian cinema, both on screen and behind the camera.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Play Halted Due To Lightning, IND 103/2 After 11 Overs

  2. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  5. Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

  5. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio