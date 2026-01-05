On 40th Birthday, Deepika Padukone Announces New Initiative To Support Creative Talent

Deepika Padukone launched The OnSet Program on her 40th birthday to empower emerging creative talent across film, television, and advertising.
The initiative offers hands-on training and industry exposure across multiple technical and creative departments.
The programme also acts as a launch platform for experienced aspirants ready to lead their own creative projects.
Actor-producer Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026, by launching a new initiative aimed at empowering emerging creative voices. Titled The OnSet Program, the platform focuses on identifying and supporting aspiring professionals across the film, television, and advertising industries.
Deepika Padukone launches OnSet programme
Announcing the initiative on social media, Deepika Padukone shared her long-standing desire to create meaningful opportunities for creative talent that often remains unseen. She described the programme as a space where aspiring technicians and artists can be discovered, mentored, and given real industry exposure.
The OnSet Program functions as an experiential learning platform. It offers hands-on training for individuals looking to build careers in departments such as writing, directing, cinematography, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume design, hair and makeup, and production. At the same time, it also serves as a launchpad for those with experience and vision to lead their own projects.
Through her Instagram announcement, the Pathaan actress invited aspirants to submit their work and share their stories, emphasising that the initiative is rooted in access, learning, and collaboration. The programme is part of her broader creative vision to encourage honest storytelling and nurture fresh perspectives within Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone's work front
Beyond her birthday initiative, Deepika continues to remain busy on the work front. She will next be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. The actor is also set to appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Deepika Padukone’s latest news reflects a milestone year that blends personal celebration with a clear commitment to shaping the future of Indian cinema, both on screen and behind the camera.