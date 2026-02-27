English Premier League To Launch Netflix‑Style Streaming Platform Next Season – See Details

English Premier League to launch its own streaming service, Premier League Plus
It will launch in Singapore from 2026-27, directly streaming all 380 matches
Rollout beyond Singapore will depend on success
The English Premier League is planning to change how its global audience watches matches, with chief executive Richard Masters confirming plans to launch a Netflix-style direct-to-consumer streaming service.
The new platform, named Premier League Plus, will be launched in Singapore from the 2026-27 season and will stream all 380 league matches. Based on its success, it will potentially be rolled out worldwide.
“It’s a very long, considered process, carefully chosen,” Masters said on Thursday at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. “For the first time, the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It’s going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things; we’re looking to build a business.
“We’re also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicated all around the world,” he added. “What we do with Premier League Plus in Singapore is really about learning as well as building the business. If it goes well, it may be replicated. You don’t want to predict further than that, I think, at this stage.”
The English Premier League is, by some margin, the most-watched sports league in the world, watched by approximately 1.87 billion people across 189 countries. Until now, it has relied exclusively on selling media rights to third-party broadcasters, such as JioStar in India and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
The league also announced the launch of a new Premier League Studios hub in Olympia, West London, strengthening its production capacity.
Premier League Follows Global Precedents
The Premier League has several global precedents to follow. Formula 1’s F1 TV Pro platform is the best example, launching in 2018 and expanding into India five years later. They also added a premium tier in 2025.
Meanwhile, the French Ligue 1 launched Ligue 1+ as a direct-to-consumer streaming service after struggling to find broadcasting partners. It has been a moderate success, with one million subscribers signing up within the first month of this season and 80% of them reportedly buying paid plans.