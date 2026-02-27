English Premier League To Launch Netflix‑Style Streaming Platform Next Season – See Details

The English Premier League will introduce its own Netflix-style streaming service, Premier League Plus, from 2026-27 in Singapore, marking a shift towards a direct-to-consumer global model

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League Netflix-style streaming platform launch updates
The match ball is set on a pedestal with the logo of the English Premier League before the match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa on August 12, 2023. | Photo: AP/Steve Luciano
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • English Premier League to launch its own streaming service, Premier League Plus

  • It will launch in Singapore from 2026-27, directly streaming all 380 matches

  • Rollout beyond Singapore will depend on success

The English Premier League is planning to change how its global audience watches matches, with chief executive Richard Masters confirming plans to launch a Netflix-style direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The new platform, named Premier League Plus, will be launched in Singapore from the 2026-27 season and will stream all 380 league matches. Based on its success, it will potentially be rolled out worldwide.

“It’s a very long, considered process, carefully chosen,” Masters said on Thursday at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. “For the first time, the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It’s going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things; we’re looking to build a business.

“We’re also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicated all around the world,” he added. “What we do with Premier League Plus in Singapore is really about learning as well as building the business. If it goes well, it may be replicated. You don’t want to predict further than that, I think, at this stage.”

The English Premier League is, by some margin, the most-watched sports league in the world, watched by approximately 1.87 billion people across 189 countries. Until now, it has relied exclusively on selling media rights to third-party broadcasters, such as JioStar in India and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Related Content
Related Content

The league also announced the launch of a new Premier League Studios hub in Olympia, West London, strengthening its production capacity.

Premier League Follows Global Precedents

The Premier League has several global precedents to follow. Formula 1’s F1 TV Pro platform is the best example, launching in 2018 and expanding into India five years later. They also added a premium tier in 2025.

Meanwhile, the French Ligue 1 launched Ligue 1+ as a direct-to-consumer streaming service after struggling to find broadcasting partners. It has been a moderate success, with one million subscribers signing up within the first month of this season and 80% of them reportedly buying paid plans.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Win Toss, Kiwis To Bat First

  2. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

  3. The Net Question: Why Everyone Is Talking About NRR?

  4. Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

  5. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  4. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  5. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 