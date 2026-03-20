New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I: Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W On TV And Online?

Amelia Kerr-led New Zealand lock horns against Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa in the third T20I match. Catch the live streaming info, head-to-head details and much more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Amelia Kerr
New Zealand women's team skipper Amelia Kerr (c) celebrates a wicket. Photo: X/WHITE_FERNS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ-W take on SA-W in the third T20I match at Eden Park

  • The series is locked at 1-1 going into the third game

  • NZ-W Vs SA-W to be live streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.

Amelia Kerr-led New Zealand women started the series on a winning note by winning the 1st T20I at Mount Maunganui, as they piled up 190/7 against South Africa women with superb batting from the skipper and Georgia Plimmer.

In reply, Proteas women faltered in the run-chase as they managed to put only 110/7 in 20 overs, handing a 80-run for the hosts.

However, South Africa fought back in the 2nd T20I as Laura Wolvaardt's side posted 177 to which the White Ferns could only muster 159. The 3rd T20I is pivotal for both teams with the winner taking momentum for the rest of the series.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Nensi Patel, Polly Inglis

South Africa Women Squad: Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bos

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: H2H

  • Matches played - 19

  • NZ Women Wins - 13

  • SA Women Wins - 5

  • Tied - 1

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: Live Streaming

When and where to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I in India?

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New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I match will start at 07:45 am IST on Friday, March 20 (IST) at Eden Park, Auckland.

How to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I match live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of NZ-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20I on the Sony Liv app and Fancode.

Viewers can also watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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