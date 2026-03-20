New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I: Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W On TV And Online?

Summary of this article
NZ-W take on SA-W in the third T20I match at Eden Park
The series is locked at 1-1 going into the third game
NZ-W Vs SA-W to be live streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.
Amelia Kerr-led New Zealand women started the series on a winning note by winning the 1st T20I at Mount Maunganui, as they piled up 190/7 against South Africa women with superb batting from the skipper and Georgia Plimmer.
In reply, Proteas women faltered in the run-chase as they managed to put only 110/7 in 20 overs, handing a 80-run for the hosts.
However, South Africa fought back in the 2nd T20I as Laura Wolvaardt's side posted 177 to which the White Ferns could only muster 159. The 3rd T20I is pivotal for both teams with the winner taking momentum for the rest of the series.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: Squads
New Zealand Women Squad: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Nensi Patel, Polly Inglis
South Africa Women Squad: Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bos
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: H2H
Matches played - 19
NZ Women Wins - 13
SA Women Wins - 5
Tied - 1
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women’s T20I: Live Streaming
When and where to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I in India?
New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I match will start at 07:45 am IST on Friday, March 20 (IST) at Eden Park, Auckland.
How to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I match live in India?
Viewers can also watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network.