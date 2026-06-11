Three Indian Ships Hit This Week Near Strait of Hormuz As Tensions Rise Between US-Iran

India’s exposure to the US-Iran conflict deepened after multiple incidents involving Indian-crewed vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting risks that extend beyond fuel prices and regional instability.
India condemned the attack on Settebello, called for immediate de-escalation in West Asia.
Another vessel incident off Oman involving MT Jalveer prompted fresh coordination with local authorities.
India is now caught in the midst of the US-Iran war, with the stakes extending far beyond rising fuel costs.
This week, as the fragile ceasefire between the two nations is being tested to its limits with renewed exchanges of strikes, incidents involving Indian-crewed commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the growing risks for Indian nationals in the region.On Monday, a ship carrying 24 Indian sailors, the Marivex, was hit by a US missile. All 24 Indian seafarers were rescued from the tanker on June 8.
In a statement, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it “disabled Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran,” using precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces “after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces.”
After the strike, the crew contacted authorities to "please help", according to BBC Verify.
"Sir, this is motor tanker Miravex ... we have a fire on board and vessel is sinking," said a crew member in a distress call to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI).
"US Navy attack, the missile on our engine room. We have hole at the bottom ... 24 crew. All crew Indian. Please help quickly, we need immediate help."
Marivex is a 2009-built oil tanker that measures 134.85 metres in length and 22 metres in width. The vessel was sanctioned by the US OFAC under its Iran sanctions programme in December 2025, according to MarineTraffic data.
Centcom stated that Marivex was targeted because it "violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port". The United States began its blockade of Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
FSUI on Monday posted on X that the Indian Navy in Hormuz 24 requires “urgent assistance”, to which the Indian Embassy in Oman promptly responded. Soon, the seafarers were rescued by a helicopter.
Visuals from the ship show blaze on one end of the ship, with smoke billowing.
According to flight tracking data cited by BBC, a Royal Air Force of Oman helicopter departed from an air base on Masirah Island at around 09:55 GMT and appeared to arrive near Marivex’s location in just under 20 minutes.
The Hindu reported that distress messages sent by the Marivex crew indicated that a US warship was in the vicinity but did not provide assistance. The crew also claimed there was no immediate response from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.
While the men were rescued, FSUI on June 9 posted that the impact of the strike was devastating and left no doubt that “this was not a mere warning strike, but a deliberate attempt to completely destroy the ship” with zero regard for the lives of the 24 Indian seafarers on board.
Wednesday:
Come June 10, another Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello was “disabled” by the US, in the Gulf of Oman as it “violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran” with “precision munitions into the ship’s engine room.”
There were 24 Indian crewmen on board of which 21 were rescued after the attack, while three were initially reported missing. All three are now confirmed dead.
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the deaths on X, calling the incident deeply unfortunate. “I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” the post read.
FSUI, posting visuals of the ship post attack, said “Someone must take responsibility. Seafarers’ lives should not be put at stake due to geopolitical conflicts.”
The ones killed involve a cadet person from Himachal Pradesh, a fitter from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh and a Chief Engineer from Andhra Pradesh, FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav said.
The ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the country condemns the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, reiterating the call for immediate de-escalation of tension in West Asia.
Following the attack, India on Wednesday summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy, and lodged a “strong protest.”
The ship has been identified as MT Jalveer, Shinas port and the evacuation of crew is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed, the Embassy posted an hour ago.
CENTCOM stated that its forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.