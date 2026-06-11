Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri Reveal Starting XI

Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: MEX Starting XI
Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: MEX Vs RSA Preview
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is ready for lift-off as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Mexico enter the clash unbeaten in their last eight matches and backed by a packed home crowd, while South Africa return to football's biggest stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. With the first points of Group A on the line and a historic 48-team World Cup underway, both sides will be eager to make a strong start.
Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: How Much Will Indian Fans Pay To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months)
Price: ₹799 (around ₹266 per month)
Ad-supported streaming
Covers the complete FIFA World Cup period
Check all ZEE plans here
Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: When To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener In India?
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Stadium: Mexico City Stadium
Date: Thursday, 11 June
Kick-off time: 12/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER! The biggest football show on the planet is here and we are kicking things off with our first live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as hosts Mexico take on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca. New tournament, bigger stage, opening-night nerves -- we’ve got it all covered. Stay with us for live updates as the World Cup officially gets underway.