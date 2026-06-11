Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri Reveal Starting XI

Mexico's players confer during training in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener match against South Africa. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A opener between MEX and RSA on Friday, June 12, at Estadio Azteca. Football’s biggest tournament begins with co-hosts Mexico taking on returning South Africa in the opening match of the historic 48-team edition. Mexico arrive with home support and hopes of making a strong start after a disappointing 2022 campaign, while Bafana Bafana are back on the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010 and will be eager to spoil the hosts’ party. With the first points of Group A on the line, expect a high-energy contest to launch the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2026, 11:39:56 pm IST Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: MEX Starting XI ¡ALINEACIÓN OFICIAL! 🚨



Este es nuestro primer XI en la Copa del Mundo.



Listos para darlo todo.

¡Vamos, vamos, vamos! 🫶#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/UF47hYo9nk — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 11, 2026

11 Jun 2026, 11:34:06 pm IST Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: MEX Vs RSA Preview The FIFA World Cup 2026 is ready for lift-off as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Mexico enter the clash unbeaten in their last eight matches and backed by a packed home crowd, while South Africa return to football's biggest stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. With the first points of Group A on the line and a historic 48-team World Cup underway, both sides will be eager to make a strong start.

11 Jun 2026, 11:28:55 pm IST Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: How Much Will Indian Fans Pay To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India? Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months) Price: ₹799 (around ₹266 per month)

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11 Jun 2026, 11:11:29 pm IST Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: When To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener In India? Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Stadium: Mexico City Stadium

Date: Thursday, 11 June

Kick-off time: 12/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)

11 Jun 2026, 11:11:29 pm IST Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Score: Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India? The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.