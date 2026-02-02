New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online?

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming: Know all about the NZ Vs SA 3rd T20I, including live streaming, head-to-head record and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I
South Africa and New Zealand both eyeing a series lead in the crucial upcoming match. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ clash against SA in the third T20I on Friday in Auckland

  • Both sides are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series

  • Live streaming info and telecast details listed below

New Zealand, who finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2026, have shifted focus to the five-match series against South Africa. The Proteas and the Kiwis are locked at 1-1, going into the third T20I match.

The Kiwis will want to perform well in the third game especially being skipper Mitchell Santner's last game before he departs for the IPL 2026, with Tom Latham stepping in to lead the side.

South Africa did well in the first match but under-performed in the second match with the bat and the ball. Keshav Maharaj's side know it's all to play for when the two sides meet at at Eden Park, Auckland.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Head-to-head Record

  • Matches Played: 22

  • NZ Won: 9

  • SA Won: 13

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

When and where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, on March 20, 2026 (Friday). The match will start at 11:45am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the NZ vs SA 3rd T20I live in India?

The match will be broadcast live for Indian viewers on Sony Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

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Fans can watch the game live via the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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