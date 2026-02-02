New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online?

Summary of this article
NZ clash against SA in the third T20I on Friday in Auckland
Both sides are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series
Live streaming info and telecast details listed below
New Zealand, who finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2026, have shifted focus to the five-match series against South Africa. The Proteas and the Kiwis are locked at 1-1, going into the third T20I match.
The Kiwis will want to perform well in the third game especially being skipper Mitchell Santner's last game before he departs for the IPL 2026, with Tom Latham stepping in to lead the side.
South Africa did well in the first match but under-performed in the second match with the bat and the ball. Keshav Maharaj's side know it's all to play for when the two sides meet at at Eden Park, Auckland.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Head-to-head Record
Matches Played: 22
NZ Won: 9
SA Won: 13
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
When and where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I take place?
The third T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, on March 20, 2026 (Friday). The match will start at 11:45am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the NZ vs SA 3rd T20I live in India?
The match will be broadcast live for Indian viewers on Sony Sports Network.
Fans can watch the game live via the Sony LIV app and website.