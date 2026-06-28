Canada Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Canada Vs South Africa: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, expected starting XI and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Round of 32 fixture between CAN and RSA

Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Promise David Collects AP Photo
Canada's Promise David (24) retrieves the ball and celebrates his goal with Alistair Johnston (2) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Canada and South Africa meet in a historic Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup today

  • The match pits Canada’s home-field attacking ambition against South Africa’s resilient, counter-attacking defense

  • The winner advance to a Round of 16 showdown against either the Netherlands or Morocco

The FIFA World Cup enters its intense knockout phase today, June 28, with a high-stakes Round of 32 clash between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium. For both nations, this fixture represents a historic milestone, as each team has navigated the expanded group stage to reach the tournament's final 32 for the first time.

The Journey To The Knockouts

Canada, serving as tournament co-hosts, progressed as runners-up in Group B. Under manager Jesse Marsch, the Canucks displayed their offensive potential with a dominant 6-0 victory over Qatar, complemented by a solid 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to Switzerland, their resilient performance secured their spot in the bracket.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana faced a more challenging path in Group A. After an initial 2-0 setback against Mexico, they demonstrated remarkable character by drawing 1-1 with Czechia before stunning the Republic of Korea 1-0 in a decisive final group match. That hard-fought victory was the catalyst for their historic qualification, proving they can compete with—and overcome—tough international opposition

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South Africa's Thapelo Maseko (12) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. - AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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South Africa's Teboho Mokoena scores a penalty, his side's first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

What To Expect

This match-up promises to be a battle of contrasting styles. Canada, buoyed by the energy of home-soil support, will likely look to control the tempo and utilize their attacking depth, anchored by clinical striker Jonathan David and the dynamic wide threat of Tajon Buchanan.

South Africa, having already shown defensive steel and the ability to strike on the counter, will look to stifle Canadian momentum and exploit transitions through the industrious midfield play of Teboho Mokoena and the creative spark of forward Oswin Appollis.

With a place in the Round of 16 against either the Netherlands or Morocco on the line, the pressure is immense. Regardless of the outcome, both sides have already cemented their place in their respective nations' footballing history. As the tournament shifts to a single-elimination format, every minute will be vital in this defining encounter at the Los Angeles Stadium. The winner moves one step closer to the ultimate prize in world football.

Head-To-Head

South Africa and Canada have played each other only once in their senior international football history. The only previous meeting between the two nations occurred nearly two decades ago in a 2007 friendly match, where South Africa secured a 2–0 victory.

Match Prediction

Analytical models suggest this Round of 32 clash heavily favors Canada, who possess a distinct edge in tactical versatility and offensive firepower. While South Africa has proven they are a gritty, resilient side capable of grinding out results, their reliance on defensive stability and opportunistic counter-attacks leaves them vulnerable against a high-pressing Canadian squad playing on home soil.

Canada hold a projected 65% chance of winning this match in regular time, primarily due to their superior depth in the final third and the significant boost provided by the return of key personnel. South Africa is currently assessed with a 15% probability of securing a win, with the remaining 20% chance allocated to a draw, which would push the contest into extra time and potential penalties.

Match Details

Location: Inglewood, California, USA

Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium)

Date: Monday, June 29, Monday (Sunday, June 28 in the US)

Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Team News

South Africa welcomes back influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena for this Round of 32 clash after he served a suspension, though they remain without Themba Zwane, who is serving the second of a three-game ban. Canada, meanwhile, continues to manage the absence of Ismaël Koné, ruled out for the tournament with a broken leg. The big question for the co-hosts is whether star left-back Alphonso Davies will return to the starting XI after missing the entire group stage with a hamstring injury.

Expected Starting XIs

Head coach Hugo Broos is expected to field a familiar lineup, with Teboho Mokoena returning to the midfield after serving a suspension.

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba

Midfielders: Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena

Forwards: Thapelo Maseko, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners

Canada is expected to utilize a 4-4-2 formation. Notably, captain Alphonso Davies is back in contention and poised to make his tournament debut after recovering from injury.

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crépeau

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea

Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match be played?

A

The Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match will be played at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Q

When will the Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match be played?

A

The Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match will be played on 12:30 AM IST on June 29, Monday.

Q

Where to watch the Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

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