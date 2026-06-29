South Africa Vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In The Round Of 32 First Match?

“Steph is one of the people in the team that I think is the most reliable and understands what we’re trying to achieve as a group, and understands how to manage moments in games, and to be a leader, a true leader,” Marsch said. “It was good to see him, in that moment, just being in the moment and thinking about the best way to strike the ball in the way to give it the best chance to go in. Really composed and really well-executed.”