South Africa Vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Los Angeles Stadium
South Africa Vs Canada Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The second stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off in Los Angeles, where co-host Canada will face off against South Africa this Sunday. After a 16-year hiatus, the Bafana Bafana made a triumphant return to the tournament as the underdogs, defeating South Korea to clinch their place in the final 32. Meanwhile, Canada celebrated a resounding 6-0 victory against Qatar, following a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, to advance to the second round. Catch the live photos from the RSA vs CAN match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, right here
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