South Africa Vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Los Angeles Stadium

South Africa Vs Canada Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The second stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off in Los Angeles, where co-host Canada will face off against South Africa this Sunday. After a 16-year hiatus, the Bafana Bafana made a triumphant return to the tournament as the underdogs, defeating South Korea to clinch their place in the final 32. Meanwhile, Canada celebrated a resounding 6-0 victory against Qatar, following a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, to advance to the second round. Catch the live photos from the RSA vs CAN match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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South Africa vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 RSA Team Warm Up AP Photo
South Africa's national soccer team sings upon their arrival for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Canada AP/Gregory Bull
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South Africa vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Nathan Saliba Warm Up AP Photo
Canada's Nathan Saliba arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against South Africa in Inglewood AP
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South Africa vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Nathan Saliba Warm Up AP Photo
South Africa head coach Hugo Broos arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Canada in Inglewood AP
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