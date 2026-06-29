Canada Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 R32: Eustaquio’s Late Winner Sends Les Rouges To Their First-Ever Round Of 16

Canada beat South Africa 1-0 to reach their first-ever World Cup Round of 16
Stephen Eustáquio’s late stoppage-time volley broke the deadlock in a tight match
The co-hosts advance to face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the next round
In a watershed moment for Canadian soccer, Canada secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Played at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, the match marked the first-ever knockout stage appearance for both nations.
With this win, the tournament co-hosts have advanced to the Round of 16, further extending their most successful World Cup campaign in program history.
Eustaquio’s Last-Gasp Heroics
The contest was a cagey, tactical affair that remained locked in a scoreless stalemate for the vast majority of regulation time. Despite Canada creating 12 shots throughout the match, they struggled to find the clinical finish needed to break down the South African defense.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the second minute of stoppage time. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, stepping up in the high-pressure environment, unleashed a clinical long-range volley from just outside the penalty area that rifled into the net, sending the thousands of Canadian supporters in attendance into a frenzy.
Building Momentum
Head coach Jesse Marsch’s decision to inject energy into the side proved pivotal, particularly with the 74th-minute substitution of captain Alphonso Davies. Making his first appearance of the tournament, Davies provided a significant spark down the left flank, helping shift the momentum in Canada’s favor during the closing stages
While South Africa remained a threat through players like Appollis, who tested Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau late in the match, they were ultimately unable to respond.
End Of The Road For South Africa
For South Africa, the defeat marks a heartbreaking conclusion to what has been an extraordinary tournament campaign. Despite the narrow loss, Bafana Bafana leave the 2026 FIFA World Cup having reached the furthest stage in their nation's history.
Their journey, highlighted by a stunning upset against the Republic of Korea to secure a knockout berth, captured the imagination of fans and proved that the squad can compete with the world's elite.
While the late strike from Stephen Eustáquio ultimately ended their pursuit of the quarter-finals, the team exit the competition with their heads held high, having solidified their reputation as one of the tournament's most resilient breakthrough sides.
Up Next
Canada’s victory sets up a challenging Round of 16 encounter in Houston on July 4, where they will face the winner of the Morocco vs Netherlands clash. This result firmly cements Canada's place as one of the tournament's standout stories, proving their mettle on the biggest stage in international football.