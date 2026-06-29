Final Score: Canada's Historic Round Of 32 Win; Neymar's Relief Effort Wins Hearts Ahead Of Brazil Vs Japan

Players of Canada celebrate after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against South Africa in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez)

Players of Canada celebrate after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against South Africa in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez)