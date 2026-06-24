England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where, When To Watch ENG Vs NZ 3rd Test On TV And Online?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

A resurgent New Zealand take on England in the third and final Test at Trent Bridge with the hosts welcoming back regular captain Ben Stokes

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • ENG take on NZ in the 3rd and final Test starting from Thursday, June 25 at Trent Bridge

  • The series is level at 1-1 after NZ's 253-run win at The Oval

  • ENG will welcome back regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson

England will aim to seal the series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, June 25.

The home team will be strengthened by the return of their regular captain Ben Stokes, along with pacer Gus Atkinson, who have both been cleared by the sport’s independent oversight panel concerning a nightclub incident that occurred following the team’s victory over New Zealand in the 1st Test.

Stokes and Atkinson were set to rejoin the team for the upcoming third test match, having been omitted from the second match against New Zealand. This match is scheduled to commence on Thursday, following the issuance of written warnings to them by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The independent Cricket Regulator said on Monday that “no further action will be taken against either player.”

The Cricket Regulator body, which monitors compliance with the game’s regulations, said it investigated “multiple lines of inquiry to gather and assess evidence.”

“Having carefully reviewed all currently available information, the Cricket Regulator has determined that there is insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred,” it said in a statement.

Related Content
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson is mobbed by team-mates after England's James Rew is caught on day four of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match. - Ben Whitley/PA via AP
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates reaching his century on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. - | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England suffered a defeat in the 2nd Test at the Oval, losing by 253 runs, thanks to some notable performances from Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips for New Zealand. Historically, New Zealand has secured victory in only three series in England, specifically in 1986, 1999, and 2021, and they will be striving for their fourth series win starting Thursday.

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: H2H

  • Matches Played: 117

  • NZ Won: 15

  • ENG Won: 55

  • Draws: 47

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Nottingham Weather

Nottingham Weather Photo: Weather.Com
info_icon

As per Weather.com, Nottingham weather will mostly avoid rain during the third Test. Expect no rain for all five days with overcast skies on the second day. Temperatures will hover from 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees.

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith , Josh Tongue.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Zakary Foulkes

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: LIVE Streaming

Q

When and where will the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match will be played?

A

The 3rd Test between England and New Zealand will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting from Thursday, June 25.

Q

What time will the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match start?

A

The 3rd Test between England and New Zealand will start at 3:30pm IST with the toss taking place at 3pm IST.

Q

Who will telecast the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match in India?

A

The England vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Q

Where to catch the live streaming of 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match in India?

A

Fans can livestream the England vs New Zealand 2026 Test series on the SonyLIV app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories