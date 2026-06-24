England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where, When To Watch ENG Vs NZ 3rd Test On TV And Online?

ENG take on NZ in the 3rd and final Test starting from Thursday, June 25 at Trent Bridge
The series is level at 1-1 after NZ's 253-run win at The Oval
ENG will welcome back regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson
England will aim to seal the series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, June 25.
The home team will be strengthened by the return of their regular captain Ben Stokes, along with pacer Gus Atkinson, who have both been cleared by the sport’s independent oversight panel concerning a nightclub incident that occurred following the team’s victory over New Zealand in the 1st Test.
Stokes and Atkinson were set to rejoin the team for the upcoming third test match, having been omitted from the second match against New Zealand. This match is scheduled to commence on Thursday, following the issuance of written warnings to them by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The independent Cricket Regulator said on Monday that “no further action will be taken against either player.”
The Cricket Regulator body, which monitors compliance with the game’s regulations, said it investigated “multiple lines of inquiry to gather and assess evidence.”
“Having carefully reviewed all currently available information, the Cricket Regulator has determined that there is insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred,” it said in a statement.
England suffered a defeat in the 2nd Test at the Oval, losing by 253 runs, thanks to some notable performances from Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips for New Zealand. Historically, New Zealand has secured victory in only three series in England, specifically in 1986, 1999, and 2021, and they will be striving for their fourth series win starting Thursday.
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: H2H
Matches Played: 117
NZ Won: 15
ENG Won: 55
Draws: 47
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Nottingham Weather
As per Weather.com, Nottingham weather will mostly avoid rain during the third Test. Expect no rain for all five days with overcast skies on the second day. Temperatures will hover from 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees.
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads
England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith , Josh Tongue.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Zakary Foulkes
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match will be played?
The 3rd Test between England and New Zealand will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting from Thursday, June 25.
What time will the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match start?
The 3rd Test between England and New Zealand will start at 3:30pm IST with the toss taking place at 3pm IST.
Who will telecast the 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match in India?
The England vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to catch the live streaming of 3rd ENG vs NZ Test match in India?
Fans can livestream the England vs New Zealand 2026 Test series on the SonyLIV app.