Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton, Premier League: Villans Snatch It Near The End

Aston Villa edged a crucial 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park, secured by a late own goal that could prove pivotal in the title and European chase. After a tight first half with few clear chances, the deadlock was finally broken in the 86th minute when Jack Hinshelwood inadvertently turned Tyrone Mings’ corner into his own net, handing the hosts three vital points. Brighton had their moments, Ferdi Kadioglu’s effort rattled the bar, but couldn’t make them count, extending their poor run. The victory lifts Villa closer to the Premier League summit and keeps pressure on teams above them, while Brighton remains stuck in mid-table limbo.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings scores their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana reacts at the final whistle after the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
EPL 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clears the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
EPL 2025-26: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, right, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, center left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, center right, vie for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia and Brighton's Joel Veltman battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, right, and Brighton's Diego Gomez battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)