Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton, Premier League: Villans Snatch It Near The End

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings scores their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP

1/7 Aston Villa's Amadou Onana reacts at the final whistle after the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP





2/7 Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clears the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP





3/7 Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, right, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP





4/7 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, center left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, center right, vie for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





5/7 Aston Villa's Emi Buendia and Brighton's Joel Veltman battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP





6/7 Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, right, and Brighton's Diego Gomez battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP





7/7 Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





