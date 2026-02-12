Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton, Premier League: Villans Snatch It Near The End
Aston Villa edged a crucial 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park, secured by a late own goal that could prove pivotal in the title and European chase. After a tight first half with few clear chances, the deadlock was finally broken in the 86th minute when Jack Hinshelwood inadvertently turned Tyrone Mings’ corner into his own net, handing the hosts three vital points. Brighton had their moments, Ferdi Kadioglu’s effort rattled the bar, but couldn’t make them count, extending their poor run. The victory lifts Villa closer to the Premier League summit and keeps pressure on teams above them, while Brighton remains stuck in mid-table limbo.
