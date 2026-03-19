Iran After Larijani: Leadership Decapitation And Strategic Uncertainty In Iran

The broader regional implications of these developments are equally significant. The escalation of hostilities, combined with the targeting of top leadership, raises the risk of a wider conflict involving multiple actors across West Asia. The strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz has brought global economic concerns to the forefront, particularly as the US-Israel strikes have targeted Iranian missile infrastructure. As one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, Hormuz plays a central role in the flow of global energy supplies. Any disruption to its stability would have significant and far-reaching consequences for international trade and global energy markets.