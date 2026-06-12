FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Nora Fatehi Lights Up Toronto Stadium Ahead Of Opener

The second opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place today (Friday, June 12) at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), followed later by a third grand spectacle in Los Angeles, USA. The afternoon celebration in Toronto, before the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B match, features a star-studded local musical lineup alongside global icon Nora Fatehi, who will headline with Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and others. Expect an electrifying live show including a rendition of "Siir Siir". Later, the action shifts across the border. The United States will host its own opening ceremony before the USMNT's Group D opener against Paraguay. The Los Angeles celebration will see an array of international superstars, including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Blackpink's LISA, Rema, and Tyla. See the best photos from the Toronto opening ceremony here.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium in Toronto X/BMOField
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Canada head coach Jesse Marsch
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, left, with Stephen Eustaquio, speaks during a press conference, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Toronto AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2025 Group B Opening Indigenous Canadian Press via AP
Indigenous dancers perform during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2025 Group B Opening Fans Canadian Press via AP
Canadian fans cheer ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2025 Group B Opening Dancers Canadian Press via AP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2025 Group B Opening Dancers 2 Canadian Press via AP
Performers control a puppet of a moose during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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