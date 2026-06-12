FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Nora Fatehi Lights Up Toronto Stadium Ahead Of Opener
The second opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place today (Friday, June 12) at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), followed later by a third grand spectacle in Los Angeles, USA. The afternoon celebration in Toronto, before the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group B match, features a star-studded local musical lineup alongside global icon Nora Fatehi, who will headline with Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and others. Expect an electrifying live show including a rendition of "Siir Siir". Later, the action shifts across the border. The United States will host its own opening ceremony before the USMNT's Group D opener against Paraguay. The Los Angeles celebration will see an array of international superstars, including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Blackpink's LISA, Rema, and Tyla. See the best photos from the Toronto opening ceremony here.
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