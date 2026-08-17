Who’s In, Who’s Out? Smriti Irani Returns In Nabin’s BJP Reshuffle

Smriti Irani returned to BJP’s national organisation as a general secretary.
Ram Madhav was appointed national vice president in the organisational reshuffle.
Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Panda and several senior leaders retained key posts.
Former Union minister Smriti Irani has returned to a key organisational role in the Bharatiya Janata Party, with national president Nitin Nabin appointing her one of the party’s eight national general secretaries in a major reshuffle announced on Monday.
The new team combines leaders retained from the previous organisation with returning veterans and new appointments. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia continues as a national vice president, while Ram Madhav has returned to a senior organisational position as one of 13 national vice presidents. The appointments came into effect immediately, according to the BJP’s announcement dated August 17.
Irani’s appointment marks her return to the BJP’s top organisational structure after she lost the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election. She is the only woman among the eight national general secretaries.
Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb Among General Secretaries
Along with Irani, the BJP has appointed Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia as national general secretaries.
Tawde and Bansal have retained their positions, while BL Santhosh will continue as national general secretary (organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).
Ram Madhav Returns As Vice President
Ram Madhav, who previously served as a BJP national general secretary, has been brought back to the party’s central organisation as a national vice president.
“If we look at the team, it is a combination of young and experienced. While the young will be needed to interact with the youth of the country, the presence of experienced leaders will help the new BJP president take decisions. The new team is also crucial because this is the team that will lead the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of 2029,” said Badri Narayan, Mumbai based political analyst.
Notably, the 13-member vice-presidential team includes Raje, former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.
Raje, Panda, Rekha Verma and Mansoor are among those retained. Five of the 13 vice presidents are women.
Piyush Goyal Gets Treasurer Role
Union minister Piyush Goyal has been named national treasurer, with Rajesh Mangal appointed joint treasurer.
The BJP has also appointed 16 national secretaries. The list includes K Surendran, Kavita Patidar, Bhola Singh, Pradip Varma, Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Manoj Tigga and former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta.
Anil Antony has retained his position as national secretary.
Changes In Media, Social Media And Morchas
Anil Baluni has been appointed the party’s media convenor, while Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named social media convenor. Sambit Patra will serve as the BJP’s North-East coordinator, assisted by joint coordinator Rajiv Babbar.
The party also named new heads for its frontal organisations. Hemang Joshi will lead the Yuva Morcha, Roop Kumari Choudhary the Mahila Morcha, Amarpal Maurya the OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram the SC Morcha, Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.
Announcing the team, Nabin said it represented a “blend of experience and energy” that would give fresh momentum to the organisation.
The reshuffle gives Nabin his own national organisational team as the BJP prepares for major electoral contests, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2027.
“The decision to replace Tejasvi Surya is also crucial but he has a long innings to play in the party and he will continue to play a role in Parliament. However, the new BJP leadership is looking for more reliable faces and greater erudition to handle GenZ surge because it will be important for the BJP’s prospects in future” said Jai Mrug, Mumbai based political and election analyst.