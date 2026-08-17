Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns As BJP Spokesperson; Cites Financial, Personal Reasons

Shehzad Poonawalla has again submitted his resignation from the BJP, citing pressing financial and personal circumstances.
He said he will move to the private sector but continue supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
Poonawalla had indicated in July that he planned to step away from active politics after nearly two decades of political involvement.
Shehzad Poonawalla, who tendered his resignation from the post of the BJP’s national spokesperson, has once again submitted his resignation from the party. He asked BJP president Nitin Nabin to accept it and relieve him of his responsibilities as national spokesperson and primary member.
Poonawalla cited “pressing financial and personal circumstances” for his decision and said he would move into the private sector.
In a post on X on Monday, Poonawalla said he had “once again” submitted his resignation to Nabin and expressed gratitude to the BJP and its senior leadership. He said that while he was bidding farewell to the party and the national spokesperson position, his commitment to the party’s stated mission and vision would continue.
"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," his post read.
Poonawalla said he will move into the private sector due to pressing financial and personal circumstances, adding he will “continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha not the Vyakti or Vichar.”
He expressed his gratitude in his post on X, and said, "While i bid a warm good bye to the party i love or a national spokesperson position & duty i loved - Our Mission, Vision to VB & MIGA : VIKSIT BHARAT & MAKE INDIA GREAT AGAIN will continue with more vigour & passion under the greatest leader India has had: Prime Minister Narendra Modi j.i"
Poonawalla's Journey From Congress To BJP
Poonawalla, a lawyer, entered politics through the Congress party with the lawyer and civil rights advocate gaining widespread attention in 2017. He publicly opposed the internal voting system of the party, calling it "rigged" to ensure Rahul Gandhi became the president.
The backlash was swift. The Congress distanced itself from him, and his family—including his brother Tehseen Poonawalla—publicly severed relations. He then moved to the BJP, earning an appointment as national spokesperson to defend the party's positions on key public issues.
In July, Poonawalla had already removed any reference to the BJP from his X profile. His bio now describes him as a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentions his views on religion, culture and ideology, along with his book GST Ki Yatra.