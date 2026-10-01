SC Seeks West Bengal Govt Reply On Mahua Moitra’s Plea Over Circuit House Eviction

Supreme Court seeks responses from West Bengal and Centre on Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking adequate protection during visits to her Krishnanagar constituency.
Moitra has alleged that Nadia officials evicted her from a Circuit House despite an allotted room.
The court asked respondents to file replies within a week, followed by Moitra’s rejoinder within another week before the matter is heard again.
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the West Bengal government and other respondents on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking adequate protection during visits to her Krishnanagar constituency. Moitra has also alleged that Nadia district officials forced her to leave a government-owned Circuit House despite a room being allotted to her.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the plea. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the West Bengal government, said he would file a response.
The bench directed the respondents to file their replies within a week, after which Moitra can file a rejoinder within another week. The matter will be taken up thereafter.
SC Raises Question Over Circuit House Notice
During the hearing, the bench referred to a September 1 letter and questioned whether an MP is required to give three days' notice before visiting a Circuit House.
“We are just sharing our concern. Have you seen the September 1 letter? If a member of Parliament comes to the Circuit House, she must inform three days before?” the bench asked, according to LiveLaw.
Mehta requested that the court not issue a formal notice and said the government would file its response. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for Moitra.
The proceedings also relate to Moitra’s allegations concerning the August 14 incident at the Krishnanagar Circuit House. She had approached the Supreme Court after claiming that officials sought to make her vacate the premises late at night despite an earlier room allotment.
What Happened At The Krishnanagar Circuit House?
Moitra had stayed at the Circuit House after returning from a Parliament session. On the night of August 14, she said she was asked to leave and later alleged that a crowd gathered outside the premises while raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.
In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra sought his intervention, claiming that the district administration had attempted to force her out despite her room having been allotted. She also alleged that she was not informed about any booking restrictions when she made the reservation or checked in.
Moitra further claimed that the Circuit House, located opposite the official residences of the district magistrate and superintendent of police, was supposed to be a secure area and questioned how a large crowd could gather there.
The August incident became part of her wider plea seeking protection during visits to her constituency. The West Bengal government and other respondents will now have an opportunity to respond to her allegations before the Supreme Court considers the matter further.
(With PTI Inputs)