Mahua Moitra Evicted From Nadia Circuit House, Writes To Om Birla

"A woman MP, staying alone, being asked to vacate her rightful accommodation at 9.47 pm not only gravely violates her rights, but brings into question the safety and security accorded to women by the ruling dispensation," Moitra said regarding her letter to Birla. "Any Women's Reservation Bill seeking to bring in more women is a matter of jest unless your august office can protect the 74 women who have battled great odds to enter this House," she added.