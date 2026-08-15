Mahua Moitra Evicted From Nadia Circuit House, Writes To Om Birla

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was ordered by the Nadia district administration to vacate the Krishnanagar circuit house late on Friday night.
The administration cited annual maintenance for the eviction, which occurred hours after Moitra checked in and while a hostile crowd gathered outside.
Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday, urging him to safeguard the dignity and security of women parliamentarians.
The Nadia district administration ordered Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to vacate the Krishnanagar circuit house late on Friday night (August 14, 2026), PTI reported.
Moitra checked into the state-owned property at 6.15 pm. She received a telephone call from the additional district magistrate at 9.47 pm and a WhatsApp order at 10.52 pm, which cited annual maintenance as the reason for the eviction, PTI reported. A hostile crowd gathered outside the gates shouting "Jai Shree Ram" and demanded she vacate the premises immediately. No immediate response on the development was received from the Nadia district authorities.
"The room was given to me was properly made-up and I was even served my dinner here... since 10 o'clock the district administration is sending me messages to vacate the room," Moitra said in a video message posted on X, PTI reported.
Appeal To Speaker
Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday morning, urging him to protect the dignity and safety of women parliamentarians across the country.
"A woman MP, staying alone, being asked to vacate her rightful accommodation at 9.47 pm not only gravely violates her rights, but brings into question the safety and security accorded to women by the ruling dispensation," Moitra said regarding her letter to Birla. "Any Women's Reservation Bill seeking to bring in more women is a matter of jest unless your august office can protect the 74 women who have battled great odds to enter this House," she added.
The Krishnanagar MP also tagged the Inter-Parliamentary Union on X, calling the late-night administrative action a reflection of the state of democracy in India on Independence Day.
"I kindly request you to urgently look into the matter and take the necessary steps to set an example and ensure the dignity of women parliamentarians," she added in her appeal, PTI reported.
Opposition Demands Intervention
Opposition leaders condemned the administration's actions and demanded the Speaker intervene. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the Speaker clarify whether this incident constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege, PTI reported.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas condemned the eviction, contrasting the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nari Shakti rhetoric.
"This is unacceptable and deplorable... Is this what they claim to respect women? The same PM who speaks of Nari Shakti from the Red Fort?" Brittas said via his post on X.
TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien also questioned the developments, posting on X, "What's going on here in Bengal?"
History Of Confrontations
Moitra has faced a series of protests and political hostility in her constituency since the election.
On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers targeted Moitra with eggs and tomatoes outside the Krishnanagar district court. On July 1, BJP workers allegedly threw eggs, vegetables and stones at a TMC office in Nadia while Moitra was attending a meeting inside. The BJP rejected her allegation of involvement and attributed the incident to factionalism within the TMC, PTI reported.
The Supreme Court recently observed that as an elected representative, Moitra should not be afraid of facing political backlash on the ground. "The Calcutta High Court had told me that the district administration would provide me protection, and yet it is the same authority that's ordering me to move out and harass me," she said.
"The Supreme Court had asked me to face the people on the ground like a freedom fighter and I am doing just that," Moitra said.