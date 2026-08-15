PM Modi Leads 80th Independence Day: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the historic 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2026.
The national song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered at the venue for the first time during Independence Day celebrations, marking its 150th anniversary.
Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous Light Field Guns.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India's 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The national event featured a unique milestone as 'Vande Mataram' was rendered at the historic venue for the first time during Independence Day celebrations. This marked the 150th anniversary of the national song.
"Today, those present at this ceremony are witnessing a historic moment as well. After independence, on August 15, ‘Vande Mataram’ is echoing at the Red Fort," Modi said.
The prime minister highlighted the patriotic spirit sweeping the country. "Today, we are celebrating our 80th Independence Day. The heartbeat of every heart echoes with ‘Vande Mataram.’ Today, there is a Tricolour in every home," Modi said. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, stating, "The country today remembers those great personalities who fought for the nation’s freedom."
A Grand Ceremonial Spectacle
Modi hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. A 21-gun salute accompanied the ceremony. The 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) executed the salute using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
The National Flag Guard, comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, presented the Rashtriya Salute. An Army band played 'Vande Mataram', which was followed by the National Anthem. Two IAF Mi-17 helicopters then showered flower petals. One carried the National Flag and the other bore a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'. Floral decorations on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre.
Around 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, formed the words 'Vande Mataram' on Gyanpath. The pathway also featured 'Viksit Bharat@2047' view cutters.
The event hosted around 5,000 special guests. This group included women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of various government schemes. More than 1,500 people from different states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, also witnessed the ceremony.
Tributes And Future Vision
The address marked Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Earlier in the morning, Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
He used social media to honour those who fought against colonial rule. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," Modi posted on X.
He connected their legacy to the nation's future goals. "Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi added.
Legacy Of National Song
Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote 'Vande Mataram' in 1875. The poem was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' on November 7, 1875.
The hymn was later incorporated into Chatterjee's 1882 novel 'Anandamath'. Rabindranath Tagore set the verses to music and first sang it at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta (now Kolkata).
The chant was first used as a political slogan on August 7, 1905, during the freedom movement, a government note stated. The Constituent Assembly officially adopted it as India's national song in 1950.
To mark the 150th anniversary of the song, the government launched a year-long celebration in November last year.