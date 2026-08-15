PM Modi’s Red Fort Look: Why The Red Bandhani Turban, Tricolour Pocket Squares Stood Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address at the Red Fort on August 15, 2026
Modi wore a traditional red tie-and-dye turban from Rajasthan and Gujarat, paired with a white kurta, chocolate-brown vest, and tricolour pocket squares
The event hosted approximately 5,000 grassroots community representatives, including PM Vishwakarma artisans, PM Mudra entrepreneurs, and PM SVANidhi street vendors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, 2026, completing his 13th consecutive national address.
For the official ceremony, he selected a traditional red tie-and-dye turban. He paired the vibrant headgear with a white kurta and a chocolate-brown vest. Three distinct pocket squares coloured saffron, white and green completed the attire.
Sartorial Details and Symbolism
The chocolate-brown vest and white kurta established an understated yet formal foundation for the public ceremony. This restrained base allowed the traditional headgear to remain the focal point as per India Today.
The three pocket squares coloured saffron, white and green provided a clear patriotic tricolour accent. These additions echoed the national colours subtly, rather than serving as a replica of the Indian flag.
Tradition of Regional Turbans
His red tie-and-dye headgear originates from the traditional textile practices of Rajasthan and Gujarat. This selection maintains his established practice of showcasing regional headgear during the annual event.
During the 2025 address, he sported an orange, yellow and green Rajasthani leheriya turban. The 2023 event featured a yellow, green and red bandhani turban. In 2022, he donned a saffron turban accented with red motifs and a long flowing tail. A fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban marked his first prime ministerial appearance in 2014.
Diverse Red Fort Guests
Around 5,000 grassroots community representatives attended the 80th Independence Day event. New Delhi-stationed foreign diplomats, ambassadors and envoys formed the international delegation.
The youth contingent featured top-performing MY Bharat volunteers and 19 students who won medals at the 2026 International Science and Mathematics Olympiads.
Various scheme beneficiaries and occupational groups joined the domestic audience. This group included 100 traditional artisans under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, PM Mudra Yojana women entrepreneurs and PM SVANidhi street vendors. Swachh Bharat sanitation workers, Delhi Metro and Kartavya Path workers, alongside Bharat Taxi drivers, also participated.