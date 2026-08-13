Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Sends Birthday Letters To First-Time Voters

In a bid to woo young voters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a unique initiative, where he sent across individual birthday greetings to youth turning 18 to encourage their immediate voter registration, Indian Express reported. Launched in July, about 80,000 such birthday greetings, all in hard copies, have already been sent across Rajasthan so far.
This effort arrives amid ongoing roll updates. It seeks to increase youth electoral participation across the state. Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, Rajasthan's final electoral roll published on February 21, recorded a net increase of 4,35,061 young electors in the 18–19 age group compared to the draft roll.
Why Is Bhajanlal Sharma Writing To 18-Year-Olds?
An English translation of the letter provided by Indian Express states, “My heartiest congratulations to you on completing 18 springs of life. Your youth, brimming with new energy, marks a new chapter of social responsibility, rights, and opportunities.” It adds that the individual will now be registered as a voter and congratulated on this new achievement.
The letter further talks about the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s belief that ‘strong youth is the foundation of a prosperous nation’. The belief of ‘nation first’ will strengthen the campaign for developed India, and further urged them to register themselves on the voter list.
“Indian democracy will only be strengthened through your active and positive participation,” the letter reads, and further says that Sharma would meet the recipients whenever he would have the opportunity.
Letters are signed directly by Sharma and delivered to young citizens on their 18th birthdays. The state government launched the initiative in July 2026. Local administrative and party networks drive the process. They are utilised to identify eligible youth and facilitate the physical delivery of these greetings across districts.
BJP Tries To Pass Gen Z Vibe Check
This move comes after July 20 Jantar Mantar protests. Young voters play a decisive role. Rajasthan features a significant population of young adults who heavily influence both state and national elections.
Political analyst Tribhuvan told Indian Express that this protest was a setback for the BJP as it was a major one. “The New Delhi protest was a cause of worry for the BJP, as it was undoing the gains made by the party,” he said. As per 2011 Census projections, Gen Z accounts for 36.74 crore, or 25.8%, of the country’s 142.6 crore population in 2026.
Tribhuvan said the BJP was well ahead of the Congress in terms of strategic planning, adding that the party continued to pursue such initiatives regardless of the outcome. He noted that Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar had also undertaken a similar campaign in 2003, the year he won the Atru Assembly seat.