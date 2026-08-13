Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Sends Birthday Letters To First-Time Voters

Political analyst Tribhuvan told Indian Express that this protest was a setback for the BJP as it was a major one. “The New Delhi protest was a cause of worry for the BJP, as it was undoing the gains made by the party,” he said. As per 2011 Census projections, Gen Z accounts for 36.74 crore, or 25.8%, of the country’s 142.6 crore population in 2026.