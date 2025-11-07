Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Conducts Roadshow Ahead Of Anta Bypoll

Sharma highlighted his government’s achievements and pledged 4 lakh jobs, while Raje raised farmers’ concerns over inadequate crop loss compensation.

BJP Names Morpal Suman As Candidate For Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll
Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll
  • Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje jointly held a 2.5-km roadshow in Mangrol to support BJP candidate Morpal Suman ahead of the Anta bypoll.

  • The Anta bypoll, scheduled for November 11, was triggered by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena; the contest features candidates from BJP, Congress, and an Independent.

The ruling BJP on Thursday showcased its strength ahead of the Anta assembly bypoll, as Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje jointly held a roadshow in support of party candidate Morpal Suman in Mangrol town, Baran district.

The 2.5-kilometre-long procession, which began at Subhash Chowk and ended at Siswali Tiraha, attracted large crowds, with people showering flower petals along the route. Over 50 welcome gates were set up to greet the leaders.

Sharma, Raje, and other BJP leaders waved to supporters from an open-roof campaign vehicle.

According to party leaders, the event aimed to project unity within the organisation ahead of the November 11 polling.

During his address, Sharma highlighted his government’s developmental work in the region and urged the youth not to worry about employment, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to creating 4 lakh jobs during its tenure.

"This is the government with a vision of development and welfare of the poor and farmers. They (Congress) were people who stood for falsehood and loot," Sharma said.

He further noted that while question papers were leaked several times under the previous Congress government, no such incident had occurred in his two years in office.

In her speech, Vasundhara Raje raised the issue of crop loss compensation faced by local farmers. She said the farmers were receiving “next to nothing” as compensation because their losses did not fit current criteria. Raje added that if their damages were considered under the State Disaster Relief Fund norms, they would receive fair compensation, and she promised to submit a proposal to the chief minister.

She also urged the chief minister to review the Bajri tenders for the Parvati river, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. Raje assured the gathering that the issue would be addressed.

Earlier in the day, Sharma arrived in Jhalawar by chartered flight and proceeded to Mangrol by helicopter. Security was tightened along the entire route, with heavy police deployment.

The Anta constituency will vote on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after his conviction in a criminal case. The seat is witnessing a triangular contest among BJP’s Morpal Suman, Congress’s Pramod Jain Bhaya, and Independent candidate Naresh Meena.

(with PTI inputs)

