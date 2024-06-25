Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP

While speaking on the occasion of the death anniversary of Jan Sangh founding member Sundar Singh Bhandari and the martyrdom day of the founder of RSS idealogue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Raje said, “Sundar Singh Bhandari belonged to an “era of loyalty” where the person who would promote you and take you forward in the politics was respected. But this is not the case in the present times in politics. In the present times, the people want to chop off the fingers of those, from whom they learnt to walk”.