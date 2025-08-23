Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

Allegations of vote theft have been levelled by Opposition Parties against the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission of India.
At present, the most talked-about event in Bihar’s politics is the “Voter Rights Yatra.” On August 21 and 22, when the march passed through Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger, and Bhagalpur districts, the crowd echoed with one resounding slogan: “Vote chor, gaddi chhor” (Vote thief, vacate the throne). Clearly, through this slogan, allegations of vote theft were being levelled against the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission.
During the Voter Rights Yatra, two prominent faces were seen energising their supporters in rallies and public meetings. The main backdrop to this Yatra is the removal of millions of names from the voters’ list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar.
At the rallies in Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi’s tone was the sharpest. He directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA, saying, “This government is stealing votes. Striking names off the voters’ list is an attack on people’s rights. Our fight is for jobs and the future of the youth. But those in power want to distract from the real issues and win elections through vote theft.”
In Bhagalpur, addressing young people from the stage, Rahul said that for them, this is not merely an election, but a fight for democracy and employment.
Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, stressed: “If names disappear from the voter list, the very foundation of democracy will be shaken. This Yatra is about making people aware, so that every citizen can stand up for their rights.”
The Rain could not Break the Momentum
On the evening of August 21, as the convoy of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav was heading towards Munger, a heavy downpour began. Yet, on the drenched streets, flag-bearing workers held their ground, while both leaders greeted the people from under umbrellas and the sunroofs of their cars. By the time they reached the stage, their clothes were soaked, but Rahul and Tejashwi still managed to charge up the crowd. Along the route, groups of women also gathered in large numbers, making their way closer to the stage to hear the two leaders.
Wherever the convoy of Rahul and Tejashwi arrived, thousands of people had already gathered since morning, waiting near the venue. As soon as Rahul reached the stage, the crowd erupted with slogans.
Over the two days, the atmosphere resembled a full-fledged election campaign. Streets were lined with flags of Congress, RJD, and Left parties. Young workers were seen live-streaming the event on their phones while raising slogans. During these days, several MPs, ministers, MLAs, and leaders of the INDIA alliance joined the Yatra and shared the stage. Senior Congress office bearers from Bihar accompanied Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, from the RJD’s side, Tejashwi was joined by youth leaders and in-charges of the organisation.
The Voter Rights Yatra is not just a political program—it is the INDIA alliance’s attempt to turn the SIR and voter list controversy into a mass issue. From their shared platform, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav made it clear that in the political battle of 2025, they will stand together, speaking in one voice to challenge the NDA.