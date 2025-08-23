Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

The Rain could not Break the Momentum

On the evening of August 21, as the convoy of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav was heading towards Munger, a heavy downpour began. Yet, on the drenched streets, flag-bearing workers held their ground, while both leaders greeted the people from under umbrellas and the sunroofs of their cars. By the time they reached the stage, their clothes were soaked, but Rahul and Tejashwi still managed to charge up the crowd. Along the route, groups of women also gathered in large numbers, making their way closer to the stage to hear the two leaders.