Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar, INDIA Bloc Allies Join Campaign

Congress chief launches 16-day Bihar campaign with Mahagathbandhan allies, accusing EC of voter roll manipulation ahead of polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |
Rahul Gandhi claimed that Adani investigation is stopping the PM to stand up to Trump. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi launched the “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar, a 16-day campaign across 23 districts, to protest alleged voter roll manipulation.

  • The Yatra, backed by Mahagathbandhan allies including RJD, aims to ensure no voter is excluded; Tejashwi Yadav urged mass participation.

  • The Election Commission has rejected opposition allegations of collusion with the BJP, setting up a major political flashpoint ahead of the Bihar polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched the “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar, a 16-day campaign across 23 districts aimed at protesting alleged voter roll manipulation by the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the state assembly elections.

The yatra, starting from Sasaram on Sunday, has the support of the Mahagathbandhan allies, including RJD. Gandhi described the campaign as a fight to protect the fundamental democratic principle of “one person, one vote.” “We are bringing the Voter Rights Yatra to the people. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right,” he said in a post on X, calling on citizens to join the movement to “save the Constitution.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who joined Gandhi in launching the campaign, emphasized the need to ensure no voter is excluded. “Our effort will be to make people aware so that no voter’s name is left out. No one should be deprived of his or her rights, no one’s vote should be cut,” he said. Yadav also released a campaign song on social media, appealing for mass participation.

The opposition has accused the EC’s special intensive revision of the electoral roll of being a deliberate attempt at “Votebandi”—a term they argue signals the theft of votes and undermines democracy in the state. The standoff escalated after Gandhi accused the poll body of colluding with the BJP. On August 7, he claimed to have evidence of irregularities during the roll revision exercise, citing voter data from Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency. The EC, however, strongly denied the allegations and asked Gandhi to submit an affidavit formalising his complaint. Gandhi refused, saying he had already sworn an oath to the Constitution.

The Vote Adhikar Yatra has emerged as a major flashpoint ahead of the Bihar elections, with the opposition bloc INDIA seeking to rally public support around the issue of voter rights, while the EC continues to reject charges of bias.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son