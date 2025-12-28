6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippine Sea Near Taiwan

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine Sea late Saturday near Taiwan’s north-east coast.
The USGS initially reported the tremor at 6.7 before revising the magnitude after review.
Aftershocks may continue for days or longer, potentially affecting already impacted areas.
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine Sea late on Saturday night, shaking areas near Taiwan, according to data from the United States Geological Survey cited by The New York Times.
The quake occurred at 11:05 p.m. Taiwan time, with its epicentre located about 19 miles south-east of Yilan, on Taiwan’s northeastern coast, The New York Times reported, referring to figures released by the USGS. Initial readings had placed the earthquake’s magnitude slightly higher, at 6.7, before it was revised downward following further analysis.
According to The New York Times, seismologists continue to review incoming data, and the reported magnitude could be updated again as assessments are refined. USGS scientists may also revise the shake-severity map if additional information alters understanding of how strongly different areas were affected.
The region has since experienced aftershocks, which are smaller earthquakes that follow a larger seismic event in the same general area. The New York Times reported that such aftershocks typically reflect minor adjustments along the section of a fault that moved during the main quake.
Aftershocks can occur days, weeks or even years after an initial earthquake and may sometimes be of similar or greater magnitude, continuing to pose risks to areas already impacted by the original tremor.
(With inputs from The New York Times)