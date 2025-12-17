Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Karachi late at night, with tremors felt across the city and parts of Balochistan.
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck late on Monday night, sending tremors across Karachi and parts of Balochistan and triggering panic among residents, though no casualties were immediately reported.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake occurred shortly before 1 a.m., with its epicentre located about 87 kilometres northwest of Karachi at a depth of around 12 kilometres. The shallow depth intensified the shaking felt on the surface.
Tremors were reported across several neighbourhoods of Karachi, prompting many residents to rush out of their homes and buildings as a precaution. Some people described brief but strong shaking before the tremors subsided.
In Balochistan, areas including Hub, Winder and Gadani also felt the quake. Local authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from these regions.
In Karachi’s Lyari area, residents of a building reported the appearance of cracks following the quake and evacuated the structure as a safety measure. Rescue officials said the situation was being monitored.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while damage assessments continue, noting that moderate earthquakes can still cause alarm, particularly in densely populated urban areas located near seismic fault lines.