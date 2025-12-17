Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake occurred shortly before 1 a.m., with its epicentre located about 87 kilometres northwest of Karachi at a depth of around 12 kilometres. Photo: File photo

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake occurred shortly before 1 a.m., with its epicentre located about 87 kilometres northwest of Karachi at a depth of around 12 kilometres. Photo: File photo