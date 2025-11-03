6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

The quake struck near Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, with its epicentre 22 km west-southwest of Khulm at a depth of 28 km, according to USGS data.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e Sharif early Monday, killing seven and injuring 150.

  • The epicentre was 22 km west-southwest of Khulm at a depth of 28 km, according to USGS.

  • The region has faced several deadly quakes in recent years, including major ones in 2023 and 2025.

At least seven people were killed and around 150 others injured after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, early on Monday, AP reported.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicentre was located 22 kilometres west-southwest of Khulm in northern Afghanistan at a depth of 28 kilometres. The tremor hit at 12:59 a.m. local time on November 3, 2025.

Officials from the local health directorate confirmed the casualties and said emergency teams had been mobilised to treat the injured and assess damage in the affected areas.

Afghanistan has experienced several deadly earthquakes in recent years. A magnitude 6.0 quake on August 31, 2025, in the country’s eastern region near the Pakistan border killed more than 2,200 people. Earlier, on October 7, 2023, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks claimed at least 4,000 lives, according to the Taliban government.

AP reported that rescue and relief operations were underway in northern Afghanistan, with authorities monitoring aftershocks and potential damage to infrastructure.

(With inputs from AP)

