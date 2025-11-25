Galatasaray Vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Osimhen-Less Cimbom Seek Top Eight Spot
Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the GAL vs USG, Matchday 5 fixture at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex on November 25, 2025
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Galatasaray and Union Saint-Gilloise at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Galatasaray can move to the top eight of the table with a win tonight, which will be their fourth consecutive in the Champions League. Trying to stop them is Belgian Pro League table-toppers Union SG. However, the visitors have suffered heavy defeats in their last three Champions League matches and will have their work cut out for them to secure a positive result tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise football match right here.
Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Matchday 5
Venue: Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (Rams Park), Istanbul
Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD
Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Score: Welcome!
It’s Champions League night tonight, and we are ready with our live blog for Galatasaray’s match against Union SG in Istanbul. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.