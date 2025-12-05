Bengaluru Weather Today: Mild Temperatures with Mist and Patchy Rain Expected

Bengaluru experiences mild and pleasant December weather on Friday with temperatures in the comfortable range typical for the season. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 25-26°C, while minimum temperatures will hover around 18-19°C, providing cool mornings and mild afternoons suitable for outdoor activities. Morning mist is expected to persist throughout the early hours, reducing visibility across the city and requiring cautious commuting conditions. Patchy rain is anticipated during the day, though rainfall is not expected to be heavy or continuous. Humidity levels remain moderate to high at 75-79%, creating a damp feel in mornings and evenings. North-westerly winds blowing at 5-15 km/hour will influence the perceived temperature and weather comfort. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted stable weather conditions with mild temperatures throughout the first week of December, characteristic of Bengaluru's pleasant winter season.