Bengaluru Weather Today: Mild Temperatures with Mist and Patchy Rain Expected

Bengaluru weather December 5 shows maximum 25-26°C, minimum 18-19°C with persistent morning mist
Patchy rain expected; humidity levels 75-79%; north-westerly winds 5-15 km/hour.
Air quality unhealthy with AQI 98-154; PM10 at 67-77 µg/m³, PM2.5 at 39-60 µg/m³
Week ahead forecast: sunny days with highs of 25-26°C and cooler nights of 14-17°C through December 11
Bengaluru experiences mild and pleasant December weather on Friday with temperatures in the comfortable range typical for the season. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 25-26°C, while minimum temperatures will hover around 18-19°C, providing cool mornings and mild afternoons suitable for outdoor activities. Morning mist is expected to persist throughout the early hours, reducing visibility across the city and requiring cautious commuting conditions. Patchy rain is anticipated during the day, though rainfall is not expected to be heavy or continuous. Humidity levels remain moderate to high at 75-79%, creating a damp feel in mornings and evenings. North-westerly winds blowing at 5-15 km/hour will influence the perceived temperature and weather comfort. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted stable weather conditions with mild temperatures throughout the first week of December, characteristic of Bengaluru's pleasant winter season.
December Weather Pattern in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is experiencing a consistent mild and misty weather pattern from early December through December 8, as forecasted by the IMD. Daytime temperatures remain consistent in the 24-26°C range, while nighttime temperatures settle between 17-19°C, providing cool and comfortable conditions for residents. The city has been experiencing temperatures approximately 2-6°C below normal since late November, following cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal. This temperature depression, influenced by Cyclone Ditwah's remnants weakening into a deep depression, has created cooler-than-usual conditions. Morning mist persists, particularly during early hours, contributing to reduced visibility in several areas throughout the city. Daytime conditions remain mild and pleasant without significant rainfall events, creating ideal weather for outdoor activities and commuting during daytime hours.
Air Quality and Health Advisories
Bengaluru's air quality remains in the moderate to unhealthy range with the Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuating between 98 and 154, primarily driven by elevated PM10 and PM2.5 levels. PM10 concentrations measure 67-77 µg/m³, while PM2.5 levels range from 39-60 µg/m³, both indicating moderate to poor air conditions.
Sensitive groups, including children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, should limit outdoor exposure, particularly during early morning and evening hours when pollution concentrations peak. Wearing masks in crowded areas is recommended to minimize pollutant inhalation. The recent rainfall has helped improve air quality compared to earlier in the week when AQI levels were significantly higher. Residents are advised to monitor air quality updates regularly and plan outdoor activities during periods of better air quality conditions.