J&K Weather Alert: Chillai-Kalan Brings Snow to Higher Reaches, Rain in Plains

Vehicles pass through a snow-covered valley after fresh snowfall on the first day of ‘Chillai Kalan’, in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Chillai Kalan’ is a 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

