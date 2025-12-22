J&K Weather Alert: Chillai-Kalan Brings Snow to Higher Reaches, Rain in Plains

The harsh 40-day winter period, Chillai-Kalan, has begun in Kashmir with fresh snowfall in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. While the plains received light rain, ending a prolonged dry spell, the IMD predicts more precipitation over the next 48 hours.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Weather: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Vehicles pass through a snow-covered valley after fresh snowfall on the first day of ‘Chillai Kalan’, in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Chillai Kalan’ is a 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Summary
  • Snowfall: Fresh snow reported in Gulmarg (2 inches), Sonamarg, and Sadhna Top (6 inches).

  • Rain: Light overnight rain in Srinagar and other plains; intermittent showers continuing.

  • Forecast: Increase in rain/snow likely over the next 48 hours; dry spell ends.

  • Temperature: Srinagar min temp hovers near freezing; daytime highs are around 8-10°C.

The biting cold of Chillai-Kalan, Kashmir's harshest 40-day winter period, has officially set in, bringing much-needed precipitation to the region. As of December 22, 2025, fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of the valley, while the plains, including Srinagar, have witnessed light rainfall, breaking a long dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an increase in rain and snow activity over the next two days due to a fresh Western Disturbance. This weather shift is expected to improve air quality and boost winter tourism, which had suffered due to the dry start to the season.

Kashmir Weather Forecast

A fresh Western Disturbance is actively influencing the region's weather, bringing distinct conditions to the hills and plains. Significant snowfall has been reported in key high-altitude areas, with Gulmarg recording about 2 inches of fresh accumulation and Sadhna Top seeing up to 6 inches. Snowfall also continues in Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh highway, creating picturesque winter landscapes. Meanwhile, most plain areas, including Srinagar, have received light to moderate rain. While heavy snow in the plains is unlikely for now due to relatively higher daytime temperatures, a dip in mercury could potentially turn the rain into light snow during the night hours, especially in north Kashmir.

J&K Temperature and Impact Update

Temperatures across the region remain low, reflecting the onset of deep winter. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature near freezing, between 0°C and 1°C, with daytime highs hovering around 8°C to 10°C under cloudy skies. In contrast, the ski resort of Gulmarg is freezing, with minimums dropping to -4°C, perfect for retaining the fresh snow cover. The arrival of precipitation is widely welcomed as a "good omen" by locals, marking the true start of the traditional winter season. The fresh snow is expected to revitalize tourism in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, while the rain has helped wash away pollutants, likely offering relief from dry-cold-related ailments. However, travelers on mountain passes like Sadhna Top should exercise extreme caution due to slippery road conditions caused by the snow accumulation.

