J&K Weather Alert: Chillai-Kalan Brings Snow to Higher Reaches, Rain in Plains

The biting cold of Chillai-Kalan, Kashmir's harshest 40-day winter period, has officially set in, bringing much-needed precipitation to the region. As of December 22, 2025, fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of the valley, while the plains, including Srinagar, have witnessed light rainfall, breaking a long dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an increase in rain and snow activity over the next two days due to a fresh Western Disturbance. This weather shift is expected to improve air quality and boost winter tourism, which had suffered due to the dry start to the season.
Kashmir Weather Forecast
A fresh Western Disturbance is actively influencing the region's weather, bringing distinct conditions to the hills and plains. Significant snowfall has been reported in key high-altitude areas, with Gulmarg recording about 2 inches of fresh accumulation and Sadhna Top seeing up to 6 inches. Snowfall also continues in Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh highway, creating picturesque winter landscapes. Meanwhile, most plain areas, including Srinagar, have received light to moderate rain. While heavy snow in the plains is unlikely for now due to relatively higher daytime temperatures, a dip in mercury could potentially turn the rain into light snow during the night hours, especially in north Kashmir.
J&K Temperature and Impact Update
Temperatures across the region remain low, reflecting the onset of deep winter. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature near freezing, between 0°C and 1°C, with daytime highs hovering around 8°C to 10°C under cloudy skies. In contrast, the ski resort of Gulmarg is freezing, with minimums dropping to -4°C, perfect for retaining the fresh snow cover. The arrival of precipitation is widely welcomed as a "good omen" by locals, marking the true start of the traditional winter season. The fresh snow is expected to revitalize tourism in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, while the rain has helped wash away pollutants, likely offering relief from dry-cold-related ailments. However, travelers on mountain passes like Sadhna Top should exercise extreme caution due to slippery road conditions caused by the snow accumulation.