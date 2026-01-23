Life In Snow Lane In North India

Heavy snowfall has transformed Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand into snow-bound white wonderlands. In Srinagar, Baramulla, Gulmarg, and Banihal, nearly 2–2.5 feet of fresh snow has blanketed the valleys—disrupting roads and air travel, yet gifting tourists picture postcard views. Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh reel under continuous snowfall, their streets, rooftops, and pine trees shimmering in white, creating a magical setting for winter tourism. Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Kedarnath, and Chakrata have welcomed their first heavy snow of the season, drawing visitors while boosting local hospitality and horticulture. Meanwhile, the plains including Delhi NCR witness rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from an active western disturbance—clearing the air of pollution and setting the stage for an approaching cold wave.

Snowfall in Shimla
People traverse a snow-covered rail track amid ongoing snowfall, in Shimla. The precipitation aligns with forecasts predicting up to 28 cm of snow on January 23, ending the region's dry spell under active western disturbances. | Photo: PTI
Snowfall in Budgam
People navigate through fresh snowfall in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
Snowfall in Srinagar
Residents navigate through fresh snowfall on the city's outskirts, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, including the season's first in Srinagar city, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and cancellation of over 20 flights here, officials said on Friday. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Weather: Snowfall in J-Ks Ramban
Traffic police personnel regulate vehicles as traffic remains suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) following fresh snowfall, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
Weather: Snowfall in HPs Kullu
People brave heavy snowfall at Manali, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Snowfall in Srinagar
Damaged temporary structures and debris lie scattered in Budgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
Weather: Snowfall in J-Ks Doda
A man walks through snow amid fresh snowfall at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
Weather: Snowfall in Manali
Tourists walk through a market area amid snowfall, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Weather: Snowfall in Shimla
Vehicles remain stuck in a traffic jam as snowfall continues, in Shimla. The precipitation aligns with forecasts predicting up to 28 cm of snow on January 23, ending the region's dry spell under active western disturbances. | Photo: PTI
Weather: Snowfall in Shimla
Vehicles lie covered under fresh snowfall in a parking area, in Shimla. | Photo: PTI
Weather: Fresh snowfall in Spiti
Snow-clad mountains after fresh snowfall at Spiti Valley, in Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir
Residents navigate through fresh snowfall in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
