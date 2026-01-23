Life In Snow Lane In North India
Heavy snowfall has transformed Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand into snow-bound white wonderlands. In Srinagar, Baramulla, Gulmarg, and Banihal, nearly 2–2.5 feet of fresh snow has blanketed the valleys—disrupting roads and air travel, yet gifting tourists picture postcard views. Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh reel under continuous snowfall, their streets, rooftops, and pine trees shimmering in white, creating a magical setting for winter tourism. Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Kedarnath, and Chakrata have welcomed their first heavy snow of the season, drawing visitors while boosting local hospitality and horticulture. Meanwhile, the plains including Delhi NCR witness rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from an active western disturbance—clearing the air of pollution and setting the stage for an approaching cold wave.
