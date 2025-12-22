Maharashtra Weather & AQI Update: Dry Spell Continues as Mumbai’s Air Quality Dips

Maharashtra is experiencing typical winter conditions characterized by dry weather and clear skies, though the air quality in its major urban centers has become a significant concern. The state is currently under the influence of cold northerly winds, which are steadily bringing down temperatures, especially during the night. While the days remain sunny and warm, early mornings are seeing a mix of haze and mist. The most pressing issue, however, is the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), with cities like Pune and Mumbai recording alarming pollution levels that pose health risks to residents.