Maharashtra Weather & AQI Update: Dry Spell Continues as Mumbai’s Air Quality Dips

Maharashtra is witnessing dry weather with a gradual dip in temperatures, particularly in Mumbai and Pune. While sunny days prevail, AQI levels in major cities have worsened, with Pune recording ‘Hazardous’ air quality and Mumbai slipping into the ‘Unhealthy’ zone.

Maharashtra Weather
Photo: PTI
• Dry conditions across the state; Mumbai max 30°C, min 21°C.

• Chill expected to intensify in isolated districts; dry northerly winds prevailing.

• Pune (354) and Mumbai (199) record high pollution levels.

• Clear skies with morning haze likely for the next week; no rain predicted.

Maharashtra is experiencing typical winter conditions characterized by dry weather and clear skies, though the air quality in its major urban centers has become a significant concern. The state is currently under the influence of cold northerly winds, which are steadily bringing down temperatures, especially during the night. While the days remain sunny and warm, early mornings are seeing a mix of haze and mist. The most pressing issue, however, is the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), with cities like Pune and Mumbai recording alarming pollution levels that pose health risks to residents.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai residents woke up to a hazy morning today, December 22, 2025. The city is seeing a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C. The “real feel” temperature in the early hours is cooler, around 18°C, due to the wind chill.

The sky is expected to remain largely clear after the morning mist clears. Winds are blowing from the west-northwest at approximately 12.2 km/h, keeping humidity levels moderate at around 51%. The dry spell is set to continue for the next week, with sunny days and consistent temperatures likely until the end of the month.

AQI Report: Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur

Air quality across Maharashtra’s key cities has taken a hit, with pollution levels ranging from ‘Poor’ to ‘Hazardous’.

  • Pune: The situation is critical in Pune, where the AQI has spiked to 354 (Hazardous), driven by high levels of PM2.5 and PM10.

  • Mumbai: The financial capital’s overall AQI stands at 199 (Unhealthy). Specific areas like Chembur recorded a ‘Severe’ AQI of 304, while Wadala remains ‘Unhealthy’ at 253. However, suburbs like Kandivali East breathed easier with a ‘Moderate’ AQI of 63.

  • Nagpur: The winter capital is faring relatively better but still falls in the ‘Poor’ category with an AQI of 135.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts stable weather patterns for the week ahead. Dry weather will prevail across Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. No rainfall is expected, and the days will remain sunny.

A gradual drop in minimum temperatures is anticipated as the cold wave intensifies in isolated districts. Residents are advised to carry light woolens for late-night and early-morning travel.

