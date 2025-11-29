Bengaluru Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Rain, and Poor Air Quality Today

Bengaluru sees cool, cloudy weather with patchy rain today. AQI remains poor; heavy showers expected tomorrow as Cyclone Ditwah brings moisture. Temperatures to drop further next week.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bengaluru Weather
| Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru weather update indicates a cool, cloudy day with patchy rain likely in the afternoon; temperatures ranging from 16°C to 25°C.

  • Bengaluru rains forecast to intensify on November 30 due to moisture from Cyclone Ditwah; heavy showers expected.

  • Bengaluru AQI stands at 131-154 ("Poor" to "Unhealthy"); PM2.5 and PM10 remain primary pollutants.

  • Cold weather in Bengaluru persists with chilly mornings; wind speeds reaching 16-20 km/h, adding to the cool factor.

Bengaluru weather update for today, November 29, brings a mix of winter chill and wet conditions as the city experiences the indirect effects of cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. Residents woke up to a cool morning with temperatures hovering around 16°C, and the day is expected to remain mostly cloudy. The Bengaluru weather forecast predicts patchy rain and light showers, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours, with a 90% chance of precipitation later in the day. While Cyclone Ditwah's impact is not direct, the system is pushing moisture-laden clouds over the region, resulting in a damp and breezy weekend. Daytime maximum temperatures are likely to cap at 24-25°C, keeping the overall feel pleasant but distinctly cool.

Rainfall Forecast and Cyclone Influence

The influence of Cyclone Ditwah, currently active near the Tamil Nadu coast, is evident in the Bengaluru rain pattern. While today may see light to moderate showers, meteorologists predict a significant increase in rainfall intensity by tomorrow, November 30. Heavy showers are likely as cloud cover thickens, driven by easterly winds.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated that steady moderate rain is expected throughout the weekend, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 km/h, adding a wind chill factor to the already cool conditions.

Air Quality Concerns

Despite the breezy conditions, Bengaluru AQI remains a concern, currently fluctuating between 131 and 154, which categorises the air quality as "Poor" to "Unhealthy." The primary pollutants are Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10), with readings of 106 µg/m³ and 109 µg/m³, respectively.

Health experts advise sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, to limit outdoor exposure during peak traffic hours. Using masks and air purifiers indoors is recommended, as the stagnant, cloudy weather may trap pollutants close to the ground.​

Tamil Nadu Rains: Waterlogged area at Pattalam in Chennai - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

Temperature and Weekly Outlook

Cold weather in Bengaluru is set to continue into early December. The current temperature trend shows minimums dropping to 16°C, with some outlying areas like KIAL Airport recording even lower daytime highs of 24.1°C. The weather forecast for the coming week suggests a further dip in temperatures, with minimums potentially touching 15°C by mid-week.

Residents should be prepared for a wet weekend followed by a drier but colder start to December, with clear skies likely returning only after December 5.

