Bengaluru Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Rain, and Poor Air Quality Today

Bengaluru weather update for today, November 29, brings a mix of winter chill and wet conditions as the city experiences the indirect effects of cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. Residents woke up to a cool morning with temperatures hovering around 16°C, and the day is expected to remain mostly cloudy. The Bengaluru weather forecast predicts patchy rain and light showers, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours, with a 90% chance of precipitation later in the day. While Cyclone Ditwah's impact is not direct, the system is pushing moisture-laden clouds over the region, resulting in a damp and breezy weekend. Daytime maximum temperatures are likely to cap at 24-25°C, keeping the overall feel pleasant but distinctly cool.