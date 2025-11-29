Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

Chennai weather update for today, November 29, is dominated by the intensifying influence of Cyclone Ditwah, which is advancing across the southwest Bay of Bengal towards the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds. Residents woke up to a cool, damp morning with temperatures hovering around 24°C, and conditions are expected to remain overcast and wet throughout the day.