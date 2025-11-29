Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

Chennai faces heavy rain alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches. Orange alert active for city; schools closed and flights disrupted. Heavy downpours expected through Nov 30 with gusty winds.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu weather Chennai waterlogged after hevay Rains photo gallery_1
Tamil Nadu Rains: Waterlogged area at Pattalam in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Summary
  • Chennai weather update highlights "Orange Alert" for the city; heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted today, November 29, as Cyclone Ditwah approaches.

  • IMD rain alert in Chennai warns of persistent downpours through November 30; gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph expected.

  • Chennai weather today forecast shows temperatures between 23°C and 26°C with 85% humidity; air traffic is disrupted with flight cancellations.

  • Chennai AQI is currently at 156 (Unhealthy), though continuous rain is expected to wash away pollutants and improve air quality slightly.

Chennai weather update for today, November 29, is dominated by the intensifying influence of Cyclone Ditwah, which is advancing across the southwest Bay of Bengal towards the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds. Residents woke up to a cool, damp morning with temperatures hovering around 24°C, and conditions are expected to remain overcast and wet throughout the day.

The Cyclone Ditwah impact has already disrupted daily life, with IndiGo cancelling its entire ATR flight schedule to and from Chennai, affecting connectivity to regional hubs like Trichy and Madurai. Authorities have urged citizens to limit travel and stay updated with official advisories as the system moves closer to the coast by the early morning of November 30.

Heavy Rainfall Alert and Cyclone Trajectory

The IMD weather forecast for Chennai predicts significant precipitation over the next 48 hours. Rainfall intensity is set to peak today and tomorrow, with the city expected to receive heavy spells that could lead to localized waterlogging in low-lying areas. The cyclone is currently tracking north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, and is projected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu coast by early Sunday morning.

While Chennai is under an orange alert, neighbouring Delta districts like Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai face a more severe Red Alert, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Temperature and Air Quality

The weather in Chennai today is characterized by high humidity levels of around 85% and a notable drop in temperature, with maximums likely capping at 25.9°C. This creates a muggy yet chilly atmosphere, amplified by gusty winds reaching speeds of 29 kmph. Interestingly, the Chennai AQI stands at 156, classified as "Unhealthy," primarily due to lingering particulate matter. However, meteorologists suggest that the persistent Heavy rain alert in Chennai might act as a natural cleanser, potentially improving air quality to the "Moderate" or "Satisfactory" range by tomorrow.

Residents suffering from respiratory issues are advised to remain cautious as the damp conditions combined with current pollution levels can trigger health complications.

School Closures and Safety Measures

In response to the weather alert in Chennai, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram have been declared closed for today, November 29, to ensure student safety. District administrations are closely monitoring the situation, and further holidays may be announced depending on the rainfall intensity over the weekend. The Greater Chennai Corporation has placed disaster response teams on standby, with pumps deployed to clear potential inundations.

Tags

