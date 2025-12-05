Chennai Rains Update: Four Days of Cyclone Ditwah Rain and Ongoing Waterlogging

• Chennai has witnessed four days of heavy rain due to Cyclone Ditwah and its remnant low‑pressure system over Tamil Nadu.

• IMD shifted Chennai from an orange alert to a yellow alert but continues to warn of moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of the city.

• Today’s forecast indicates cloudy skies, light to moderate rain in pockets, and below‑normal day temperatures around 27–29°C with humid nights near 23–25°C.

• North Chennai and several low‑lying areas remain affected by waterlogging, traffic disruption, and continuous pumping to clear stagnant water.

• December is a core Northeast Monsoon month, and Cyclone Ditwah has front‑loaded much of the seasonal rainfall, keeping Chennai close to or slightly above its usual average.