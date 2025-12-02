Red Alert in Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah Brings Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Floods

Cyclone Ditwah Impact: Stalled System Drenches Chennai

The cyclonic storm Ditwah update indicates that the system has taken an erratic path, defying earlier predictions. After weakening into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the system recurved southwestwards and stalled near the Chennai coast for nearly 24 hours. This unexpected behavior resulted in prolonged and intense rainfall as moisture-laden cloud bands continuously streamed over the city. According to the IMD, the depression is expected to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours, but not before delivering more heavy spells. Weather experts noted that the system's proximity and slow movement have been the primary reasons for the excessive rainfall, making forecasting particularly challenging.