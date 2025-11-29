Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert for Coastal and Rayalaseema Districts

Andhra Pradesh faces severe cyclone threat as Ditwah approaches. Red alert issued for south coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Heavy to extremely heavy rain and strong winds predicted for Nov 30.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Andhra Pradesh Weather Update
File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andhra Pradesh cyclone alert: Cyclone Ditwah is heading towards north TN and south AP coasts, landfall expected by early November 30.

  • AP heavy rain warning: Red alert issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Annamayya districts for November 30.

  • Andhra Pradesh rainfall prediction: Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) forecast in isolated places; widespread heavy rain across coastal regions.

  • Andhra Pradesh weather update: Squally winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph predicted; fishermen advised against venturing into sea until Nov 30.

Andhra Pradesh weather update for November 29, 2025, is critically centered on the approaching Cyclone Ditwah, which has intensified over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe weather warnings for the state as the system tracks north-northwestwards, aiming for a potential landfall between the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of November 30.

A Red Alert has been declared for several key districts in the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, signaling the threat of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities have ramped up disaster preparedness, urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as the state braces for significant meteorological impacts over the next 48 hours.

Cyclone Ditwah Impact and District Alerts

The Andhra Pradesh cyclone update confirms that the storm's outer bands have already begun influencing local weather patterns. For today, November 29, an Orange Alert is active for Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. The situation is expected to escalate by tomorrow, November 30, with the IMD upgrading the warning to a Red Alert for Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts. These areas face the risk of isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, which could lead to flash floods and inundation of agricultural fields. Neighboring districts like Nandyal, Palnadu, Guntur, and Bapatla remain under orange alert, preparing for heavy showers.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Cyclone Ditwah: Path, Rainfall Forecast, Wind Speeds, and Safety Advisory

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Wind Warnings and Marine Advisory

Alongside the heavy rain, the AP heavy rain warning is accompanied by alerts for dangerous wind conditions. Squally winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely along the south Andhra coast today. However, as the cyclone nears landfall from the evening of November 29 onwards, wind speeds may increase significantly to 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.

7-Day Forecast and Future Outlook

The Andhra Pradesh 7-day weather forecast indicates that the peak intensity of the storm will be felt on November 30 and December 1. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue into December 1, with orange alerts persisting for Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, and Krishna districts. As the system moves further inland or weakens, rainfall intensity is projected to gradually decrease from December 2 onwards, transitioning to light to moderate showers. However, isolated heavy spells may still occur in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra.

Farmers have been specifically advised to secure harvested crops and take necessary precautions for livestock, as the combination of heavy rain and strong winds poses a threat to agriculture in the affected belts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Sanjay Krishnamurthy Gets JAB Out Of Trouble

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  4. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  5. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution