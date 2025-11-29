Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert for Coastal and Rayalaseema Districts

Andhra Pradesh cyclone alert: Cyclone Ditwah is heading towards north TN and south AP coasts, landfall expected by early November 30.
AP heavy rain warning: Red alert issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Annamayya districts for November 30.
Andhra Pradesh rainfall prediction: Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) forecast in isolated places; widespread heavy rain across coastal regions.
Andhra Pradesh weather update: Squally winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph predicted; fishermen advised against venturing into sea until Nov 30.
Andhra Pradesh weather update for November 29, 2025, is critically centered on the approaching Cyclone Ditwah, which has intensified over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe weather warnings for the state as the system tracks north-northwestwards, aiming for a potential landfall between the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of November 30.
A Red Alert has been declared for several key districts in the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, signaling the threat of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities have ramped up disaster preparedness, urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as the state braces for significant meteorological impacts over the next 48 hours.
Cyclone Ditwah Impact and District Alerts
The Andhra Pradesh cyclone update confirms that the storm's outer bands have already begun influencing local weather patterns. For today, November 29, an Orange Alert is active for Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. The situation is expected to escalate by tomorrow, November 30, with the IMD upgrading the warning to a Red Alert for Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts. These areas face the risk of isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, which could lead to flash floods and inundation of agricultural fields. Neighboring districts like Nandyal, Palnadu, Guntur, and Bapatla remain under orange alert, preparing for heavy showers.
Wind Warnings and Marine Advisory
Alongside the heavy rain, the AP heavy rain warning is accompanied by alerts for dangerous wind conditions. Squally winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely along the south Andhra coast today. However, as the cyclone nears landfall from the evening of November 29 onwards, wind speeds may increase significantly to 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.
7-Day Forecast and Future Outlook
The Andhra Pradesh 7-day weather forecast indicates that the peak intensity of the storm will be felt on November 30 and December 1. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue into December 1, with orange alerts persisting for Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, and Krishna districts. As the system moves further inland or weakens, rainfall intensity is projected to gradually decrease from December 2 onwards, transitioning to light to moderate showers. However, isolated heavy spells may still occur in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra.
Farmers have been specifically advised to secure harvested crops and take necessary precautions for livestock, as the combination of heavy rain and strong winds poses a threat to agriculture in the affected belts.