Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert for Coastal and Rayalaseema Districts

Cyclone Ditwah Impact and District Alerts

The Andhra Pradesh cyclone update confirms that the storm's outer bands have already begun influencing local weather patterns. For today, November 29, an Orange Alert is active for Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. The situation is expected to escalate by tomorrow, November 30, with the IMD upgrading the warning to a Red Alert for Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts. These areas face the risk of isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, which could lead to flash floods and inundation of agricultural fields. Neighboring districts like Nandyal, Palnadu, Guntur, and Bapatla remain under orange alert, preparing for heavy showers.